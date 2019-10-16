Hermosa Beach's Bill Sarine is a veteran in the entertainment industry and has worked on films with budgets of more than $200 million, but his short film “Deal,” which debuts Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Sunscreen Film Festival West, was shot with “no budget.”
“I was going to pay out of pocket,” Sarine said. “We really didn't have any money to speak with.”
“Deal” was shot in one day in downtown Los Angeles and features a story about “two strangers who meet under tense circumstances, and find a bit of humanity where they least expect to.”
Sarine said they had to film at break-neck speed and the weather in usually sunny Los Angeles did not help.
“We had intermittent rain all day so we were running between raindrops to grab shots, but thankfully we were able to pull it off,” Sarine said.
Sarine's friend Bruce Finn, a cinematography teacher at USC and an Emmy Award-winner director of photography, introduced him to graduate level students who were looking to work with writers and directors.
Sarine credits them and the rest of the cast and crew for their hard work on bringing his vision to life.
“Everybody gave a lot of themselves... you call all of your friends and say 'Help me.' They all came through.”
Sarine has worked for companies such as Disney, but he also liked to expand his creative side by shooting shorts or movie videos on the weekends. About ten years ago, he “took a leap” and tackled as many directing jobs as he could.
Sarine said he fell in love with Hermosa Beach when he moved here 10 years ago.
“It's the perfect synergy to have something I put a lot of blood sweat and tears into to make its debut right here by my home,” Sarine said.
“Deal” will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 19, as part of the drama shorts program beginning at 2 p.m.
For more information about tickets or the festival schedule, which runs from Oct. 18 to 20, visit ssffwest.com.