The 50th anniversary of Comic-Con International this past week in San Diego was the celebration of all things pop culture.
Batman's 80th birthday was celebrated and Marvel unleashed details of its upcoming slate of films while announcing “The Avengers: Endgame” became the all-time box office champ. But the tens of thousands that attended also celebrated the event's origins of being a gathering place for the unapologetic comic book fan.
Comic-Con was also a showcase for local talent, from the creator of “Hellboy” to an artist that brings superheroes and monsters to life in sculpture.