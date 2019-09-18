Care for the Coast, a two-day event created to celebrate the beach lifestyle and promote a healthier coastline for the South Bay, opens with a screening of “Chasing Coral,” Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Hermosa Beach Community Theatre.
The event continues Saturday, Sept. 21 with a beach clean-up south of the Redondo Beach Pier from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as a Beach Fest from noon to 3 p.m.
Care for the Coast, which is sponsored by the Surfrider Foundation, HippyTree and REI, is about building a community, said Bill Hickman, Southern California Regional Manager of Surfrider.
“I would say the goals for the events is to educate people about issues impacting the ocean, give people an opportunity to help protect the coast and to help build a community of coastal protectors,” Hickman said.
“Chasing Coral,” which screens at 7 p.m., on Thursday, follows a team of divers, scientists and photographers chronicling the dying coral reefs around the world. The film took nearly four years to make.
"We're at a point in human history where we’re seeing how completely out of balance humanity is with the laws of nature and we’re destroying the very stability of our home,” said producer and director Jeff Orlowski.
Orlowski added, “We’re in a skyscraper and the people on the top floor are trying build the building taller and taller and taller. Their goal is to make the building as tall as possible but little do they know that they’re getting those resources from people on the lower floors, dismantling the walls, taking nails out of the wood, and passing them to the top floor where they just want to keep building. Meanwhile, we are destroying the entire infrastructure of the thing that we’re living in.”
Pizza and beer will be served at 6 p.m. when the doors open. The screening (free, but with a suggested $10 donation) also features a question-and-answer session with Bill Hickman following the film. All proceeds will be donated to Surfrider South Bay.
Care for the Coast is supporting Heal the Bay's beach clean-up in Redondo Beach on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The Beach Fest features electric bike demos, sand games, drum circle, kayak and SUP clinics as well as a vendor expo.
For more information, visit chasingcoral.com, or surfrider.org.