After four decades of teaching, including 13 years at Mira Costa High School, director of choirs Michael Hayden is retiring at the end of the school year. But not before his last “Winter Choral Concert,” which takes place Monday, Dec. 16, beginning at 7 p.m.
“Winter Choral Concert, This Shining Night” features four classroom choirs, including the Mustang Chorale, Vocal Ensemble, Choral Union and Costa Chorale, and two student led a capella groups, including the all-male Mira Costa Muscle and all-female Coterie.
In total there are 94 students in the concert that features a broad repertoire, beginning with 11th century Gregorian chants.
“These students work so hard all semester," Hayden said. "They are very devoted to this department and idea of presenting their music to the community."
An Indiana native, Hayden earned a Bachelors Degree in Music Education at Butler University and a master's degree in Choral Conducting at Eastman School of Music before teaching high school and in college, including at his lama mater Butler, in his home state before moving to California.
In 2014, Hayden was named California Teacher of the Year and the Mira Costa High School music program was ranked as one of the top three in the nation as a GRAMMY gold Signature School.
Hayden has toured Europe with the choirs, performing at some of the more iconic venues in the world. He will take an ensemble choir to Italy next spring to perform.
“It has been an incredible 13 years," Hayden said. "I couldn't be more grateful."
For more information on the “Winter Choral Concert,” which takes place at the Mira Costa auditorium, located at 1401 Artesia Blvd., visit miracostachoirs.com.