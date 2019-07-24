Manhattan Beach native Chloe Caroline returns to the South Bay to perform new music at Saint Rocke Thursday, July 25.
Caroline, who made her acting debut last year in Hallmark Channel's feature “Love of Course,” will be joined by local Kira Lingman and The Happys.
According to her website, chloecaroline.com, her latest singles from her new album, “Gypsy Daughter,” includes the title track "Gypsy Daughter," "Old Souls," and newly released "Messy." She will tour throughout 2019 with residencies in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and festival dates throughout North America.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit saintrocke.com.