Manhattan Beach's Gillian Henry's short “The Last Breath of Spring” was featured in the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival, which took place last month in Hollywood.
Approximately 6,500 films were submitted and Henry's short, which was her senior theses at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, was one of 400 accepted. Last year’s HollyShorts winner, “Skin,” also won the Oscar.
According to Henry, “The Last Breath of Spring’ is a “slowburn drama about an 80-year-old man’s inner turmoil after finding suggestions of his wife’s infidelity on the day of her funeral.”
Henry said she was “beyond excited” that her film premiered at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre.
“There have been so many iconic moments outside of the Chinese Theatre, like the premiere of 'Star Wars' or Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell memorializing their heels in a slab of concrete,” Henry said. “There are moments in life that don’t feel real, and this is definitely one of them.”