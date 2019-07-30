Actress, producer, singer and seven-time “Teen Choice” winner Lucy Hale will host the Teen Choice Awards, taking place live in Hermosa Beach August 11, with digital star and TV personality David Dobrik serving as co-host.
Fans also should expect a special appearance by Lil Nas X. The rapper's song "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, recently spent its 17th week at No. on on the Billboard Hot 100's chart.
Co-host Hale is best known for her role as Aria Montgomery on the Freeform series "Pretty Little Liars." Dobrik is a YouTube personality known as the de facto leader of the popular ensemble The Vlog Squad.
Celebrating today’s hottest stars in TV, music, film and social media, the star-studded two-hour live event airs for the first time from the beach in Hermosa Beach on Sunday, Aug. 11. The telecast airs tape-delayed at 8 p.m. on Fox.
Additionally, Grammy Award-nominated band OneRepublic will perform their single, “Rescue Me,” along with a medley of other hit songs. Multi-platinum pop/R&B star Bazzi will perform his summer anthem, “Paradise”; Blanco Brown will perform his chart-topping song, “The Git Up”; pop singer Mabel will perform her hit single, “Don’t Call Me Up”; and Jordan McGraw, with special guest Sarah Hyland, will debut “Met At A Party.” Latin pop boy band CNCO and U.K. pop singer and nominee HRVY will perform, as well.
“L.A.’s Finest” star and nominee Gabrielle Union and WWE Divas Champions The Bella Twins are scheduled to appear, joining previously announced celebrities, including “Avengers: Endgame” star and nominee Robert Downey Jr., “L.A.’s Finest” star and nominee Jessica Alba, singer Madison Beer, “Good Trouble” star and nominee Maia Mitchell, singer/songwriter Lauren Jauregui, “Marvel’s Runaways” actor Gregg Sulkin, “The Flash” star and nominee Grant Gustin, ten-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star and nominee Noah Centineo, “Fuller House” actress Candace Cameron Bure and “Fuller House” executive producer John Stamos.
Also, Taylor Swift will receive the first-ever “Icon Award” and the Jonas Brothers will receive the “Decade Award.”
Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach residents will get first shot at the free “locals only wristbands” when they will be available first come, first served, Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the east side of the Hermosa Beach Community Center at 710 Pier Ave.
An adult must be present at the time of the wristband pickup and have proof of residency. There is a four wristband limit per adult.
The local wristband holders will have access to a preferred “locals only” standing area to view the show.
For more information, visit hermosabch.org/teenchoice2019.