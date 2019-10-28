Entertainment legends Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda discussed their long careers as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series on Oct. 24, at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. Their Netflix show “Grace and Frankie” will make its sixth season debut in January 2020.
The rest of the speaker series in Redondo Beach is sold out but former Prime Minister David Cameron, scientist Dr. Robert Sapolsky, journalist Bob Woodward, Gen. John Kelly, and author Father Gregory Boyle, will speak in the upcoming months.