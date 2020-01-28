The Hermosa Harmony Project hosted its fist Java Man Jam last November, where local musicians gathered for a live show outside the popular coffee shop, in its initial effort to foster outdoor live music in the city.
When project founder Adam Malovani found out that the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce was canceling its sidewalk sale this weekend and not providing an amplified live music permit like the group did for the first jam at its Holiday Stroll, Malovani had to come up with an alternate plan for its second jam on Saturday, Feb. 1. The “silent jam” coincides with a “Super Sale” represented by the Downtown Hermosa Business Association that takes place Jan. 31 through the beginning of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Malovani had already purchased 100 wireless head phones to build his newly formed company World of Sound Productions which will produce “outdoor, live music headphone experiences.” The headphones, which will be rentals on Saturday since Malovani is waiting for the headphones he purchased, are engineered to “receive radio frequency (RF) transmissions. The technology has been around for about 20 years, Malovani said, but it has been primarily used by DJs.
“Instead of plugging the instruments and mics into amplifiers, the musicians plug into a wireless mixer which transmits via built-in wifi to a mobile app,” Malovani said. “The audio feed is then mixed on an iPad or phone to make it sound like it would in a recording studio with the ideal balance, reverb, et cetera.”
Malovani said local musician Adam Lawson will be handling the technology and mixing.
“The mixer is connected to an RF transmitter and using a high powered RF antennae, we broadcast to the headphones via radio frequency,” Malovani said. “The result is studio quality sound fidelity with a range of about a quarter mile in every direction. If you’re more than 20 feet away, you won’t hear much at all, but when you put on the headphones, it sounds like you’re in a recording studio.”
Malovani and a group of local musicians, including Jack Tracy, Mike Longacre, Barclay Roach and Jeff Baker, helped develop the first Java Man Jam. Malovani and Tracy had first connected as graduates of Leadership Hermosa, Tracy class of 2013 and Malovani class of 2018.
“It was a great day for the community and the musicians,” said Tracy, who will be the jam's emcee, of the first jam.
Last year when Malovani heard the Hermosa Beach Chamber had a permit for live music at its annual Holiday Stroll, but didn't have the funds to pay musicians, he launched into action on Facebook with a fundraiser. The money raised helped pay the musicians that took part in the jam.
Malovani said he formed the Hermosa Harmony Project as a way to bring people together through music.
“The mission is to help establish Hermosa as a destination for all kinds of live music, to build community, and to revitalize the downtown,” Malovani said.
Malovani added, “As a community we don't all work together as well as we could. So that's part of what we're trying to do is... bring in the businesses, get everybody (involved) so we can get stuff done.”
Performing Saturday at the Java Man Jam, located at 157 Pier Ave., are Nick Shattuck, from 11 a.m. to noon; Charles Owens, noon to 1 p.m.; Olivia Pucci, 1 to 2 p.m.; The Dropoffs, 2 to 3 p.m.' Kara Turner, 3 to 4 p.m.; The Last, 4 to 5 p.m.; and the Java Man Jam, 5 to 6 p.m.
To listen via headphones, Malovani said to bring an ID or credit card for organizers to hold while listening to the live music.
An after party will take place at Patrick Molloy's from 6 to 9 p.m. to “keep the party going.”
For more information, visit @JavaManJam, or Facebook.com/javamanjam/.