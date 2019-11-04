With plenty of community support, Manhattan Pizzeria celebrated 20 years in business in Manhattan Beach this year. But the restaurant is not going anywhere soon after the owner recently signed a 10-year lease to stay at 133 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
“The community has been really good to us,” said owner Bobby Eskowitz, adding they return the favor by supporting schools in the community.
Eskowitz has loved Manhattan Beach since the Brooklyn native moved to the city after graduating from Northeastern University in Boston.
“I bought the pizzeria after working at Spago for six years,” Eskowitz said. “I lived right around the corner from the place. I use to eat here all the time. One day I was walking my dog and I saw a for sale sign in the window and I called and three days later we were signing papers.”
To celebrate 20 years, Eskowitz said they upgraded the dining room with help of local artist Jake Tedesco.
The restaurant's goal, he said, is to be more family-friendly with table service and new dinner items and specials. New desserts made in-house by manager Efrain Aguilar, who has worked at Manhattan Pizzeria since its inception, will also be on the menu.
But Manhattan Pizzeria remains a place where customers can still get two slices of pizza and a soda for under $10.
“There are not many places where you can eat for a reasonable price in Manhattan Beach anymore,” Eskowitz said.
For more information, visit manhattanpizzeriaca.com, or call (310) 546-2117.