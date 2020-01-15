Graceband, an Elvis tribute band, celebrates its fifth year honoring the King's birthday, at Saint Rocke in Hermosa Beach Saturday, Jan. 25.
The Beatles tribute band Abbey Road will join Graceband.
“We have made this a tradition, we are proud to be from the South Bay” said Graceband founder Chris Maddox. “To be celebrating with the best touring Beatles band makes it that much more fun of a show.”
Maddox said his 12-piece band is the “only Elvis birthday celebration of its kind in Southern California.”
According to Maddox, the band's four original members grew up together, attending Riviera Elementary School and South High School in Torrance. They had their first gig in 1987 at the Gable House Bowl when they were still too young to drink. They played everywhere from backyards to garages through their days at University of California, Santa Barbara.
The band took a seven-year hiatus from 2005 to 2013, and when they returned, they grew into a 12-piece band.
For more information, visit gracebandlives.com, or saintrocke.com.