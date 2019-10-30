Spicy Spooky Cheeto Pizza is back at Mickey's
Mickey's Deli's Spicy Spooky Cheeto Pizza returns through Friday, Nov. 1.
The pizza is Mickey’s original cheese pizza, a mix mozzarella and cheddar cheese, with black (activated charcoal) crust, and topped off with spicy hot Cheetos.
The pizza is $17.99 and only comes in large.
Mickey's is located at 101 Hermosa Ave.
For more information, visit mickeysdeli.com.
Grimaldi's unveils pumpkin cheesecake
Beginning Friday, Nov. 1, Grimaldi's will unveil its pumpkin cheesecake at its El Segundo location, at 2121 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 1399.
The cheesecake is made with a cinnamon sugar cookie crust, topped with whipped cream and garnished with caramel sauce.
For more information, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.
Paul Martin's new fall happy hour
Paul Martin's, located at 2361 Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo, recently launched its fall happy hour.
From 3 to 7 p.m., new happy hour dishes include cedar roasted mushroom flatbread, buffalo cauliflower bites or steakhouse poutine.
New cocktails or wines by the glass are available as well.
For more information, visit paulmartinsamericangrill.com.