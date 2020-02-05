Two Guns Kitchen’s libation list is no longer a secret.
The El Segundo restaurant and espresso shop has been working since October on new wines and dishes to match.
The establishment soft-launched its new happy hour menu Thursday, Jan. 30, and are for the first time telling guests as they walk in about the wine, beer and wine-based hard liquor offerings.
Two Guns Kitchen will fully launch and promote the additions before Valentine’s Day, store manager Jose Robles said.
Customers previously could order their spirits if they were in-the-know about the unpublished drink menu, said Robles, who also manages Two Guns Espresso on Sepulveda Boulevard in El Segundo.
“We’ve always had a wine and beer license, we just never really pushed an alcohol program,” Robles said. “If you (knew) about it, we’ll make it, but now we’re letting people know,” he said of pouring up the spirits.
Two Guns Kitchen grandfathered the beverage license from the last two businesses in that spot, he added.
“We’re shifting toward (being) a cafe bar,” Robles said, adding that the type of business is mostly prevalent in downtown Los Angeles.
The only other one in the South Bay appears to be a Torrance Starbucks, Robles said, so Two Guns is “the small business coming in and doing that first.”
The restaurant sells a craft beer from Torrance-based Scholb Premium Ales, Robles said. It's called Gun Shy, named after Two Guns, and is made from Two Guns espresso, he added.
Two Guns Espresso first planted roots in 2011 in Manhattan Beach's Goat Hill plaza. Two Guns Kitchen, at 321 Main St., El Segundo, opened nearly three years ago, Robles said, and the newer location is now ready to expand its offerings.
The cafe also serves cocktails made from wine-based liquor, Robles said. Two Guns Kitchen mixes up bellinis with wine-based triple sec, bloody marys and Two Guns mules—its version of a Moscow mule—with wine-based vodka.
“If you have a beer and wine license, you can get liquor made from wine and sell it that way,” Robles said.
The alcohol content is less than regular spirits, at 15% to 17%, he added, but the vodka and triple sec tastes just the same.
The establishment may next add a whiskey, Robles said, and more drinks over time.
“It’s a big work in progress,” he said.
Two Guns Kitchen also released some new small dishes to pair with the wines, beers and cocktails, said Robles, who manages both El Segundo locations.
The happy hour menu, served from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, includes garden bruschetta with roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and an arugula pesto; lamb meatballs with pomodoro sauce, served with rustic bread; beer-battered fish and chips served with slaw, spicy tartar sauce, lemon and hand-cut fries. All of the small plates are made to be paired with a wine or beer flight.
Two Guns Kitchen now stays open two hours later on the weekends, Robles said, pushing closing time to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.