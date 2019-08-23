A limited number of “early bird” tickets are now available for the second annual BeachLife Festival, which will take place in Redondo Beach, May 1 to 3, 2020.
Organizers have announced dates for the festival, but have not announced headliners or other performers.
Brian Wilson, Bob Weir and Willie Nelson headlined the inaugural event in 2019 that saw about 10,000 people stream through the gates each of the three days. All told, BeachLife had 40 acts on three stages.
The three-day festival celebrated beach culture, including the Big Wave Awards, a side-stage culinary experience for VIPs, craft beer and wine village, several food trucks and private cabanas.
The festival was also live-streamed from the LiveList, the platform created by BeachLife creators Allen Sanford and Jim Lissner.
Early bird three-day general admission passes passes are $259. Early bird three-day VIP passes cost $675.
The Captain's three-day pass is $1,895 and includes a personal concierge for the length of the festival, complimentary snacks and beverages (including beer and wine), a private bungalow, premium restrooms and backstage access.
To purchase tickets, visit beachlifefestival.com.
The BeachLife Festival takes place at Seaside Lagoon at 137 N. Harbor Drive.