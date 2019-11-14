Featuring four food concepts and two breweries, The Brews Hall at Del Amo recently opened its doors at 21770 Del Amo Circle, the former home of a Goodyear tire shop.
The Brews Hall celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13, with comedian George Lopez, sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd and restaurant partners Michael Zislis, David Zislis and Dave Furano.
The breweries include Buzzrock Brewing Co., which was custom designed by Michael Zislis. The 4-vessel, 20 BBL Brewhouse can brew any style of beer from Pilsners to Stouts and has 17 fermenting vessels and 12 serving vessels.
The other brewery is George Lopez's Ta Loco Brewing Co., which features Mexican-style beers.
Lopez's Chingon Kitchen is one of the food concepts at Brews Hall. Lopez joined forces with Michael Zislis to open the first Chingon Kitchen at the San Manuel Casino in Highland, Ca. That was followed by another location at the Vee Quiva Hotel and Casino in Phoenix in May.
Lopez said Zislis originally approached him about opening a restaurant when Rock & Brews, a chain co-owned by the Zislis Group, moved into San Manuel.
“In the corner they wanted a Mexican angle,” said Lopez. “So they came to me and they said, 'Have you considered ever opening a Mexican restaurant? I said, 'Yeah, of course, everybody does' It's been incredible at San Manuel.”
The other food concepts at The Brews Hall include Colin Cowherd's The Herd, which features burgers, beers and brews; Rock'N Fish Grill, which serves fresh seafood dishes daily; and Chicken TWILI (The Way I Like It), which specializes in fried chicken.
The Brews Hall is part of the Zislis Group, whose portfolio includes the Shade Hotels in Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach; Rock 'N Fish restaurants in Manhattan Beach and LA Live; The Strand House restaurant in Manhattan Beach; and Rock & Brews, which has 18 locations including El Segundo and Redondo Beach.
The Brews Hall is at 21770 Del Amo Circle and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information, visit thebrewshall.com.