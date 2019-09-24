Flora, a rooftop restaurant and bar, at the newly opened AC Hotel Los Angeles South Bay, celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 20.
The new space, with views of planes flying in and out of LAX, features an indoor lounge with granite bar and outdoor seating with a central fire pit and gardens with a variety of herbs and edible flowers used in the eatery's cocktails and dishes.
“With the food and beverage concept, you're going to see a lot of similarities between... culinary and cocktail,” said Chris Adams, principal/owner of the Ellis Adams Group, who created the concept. “Everything that's coming from this garden... we're literally using every single one of these ingredients for the cocktails and the food component.”
Flora will focus on a seasonal menu with farm-to-table dishes such as the spot prawn and cod cheek with miso butter fondue, asparagus, yuzu pearls and black rice. Cocktails feature a Front Porch Sour made with Stillhouse Bourbon, rosemary syrup, lemon and pineapple juice and topped with torched rosemary from the Flora garden.
Adams calls the outdoor patio a “comfort zone” with “no fluff or pretension.”
“It's an escape from the craziness of Los Angeles, the roads down below that are packed with traffic, this is your garden escape,” Adams said. “It's sitting on your back patio with fresh herbs sitting around you, great aromas, great cocktails. It's your neighborhood bar that's a little bit elevated.”
Flora, located at 2130 E. Maple Ave. in El Segundo. On the sixth floor, is opens daily at 4 p.m., from Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sunday.