Urban Plates opened its 18th location in Manhattan Beach this week.
Founded in 2011, Urban Plates “combines the seasonal freshness and variety of a food marketplace with a commitment to culinary integrity.” All menu items are prepared on-premise with fresh local produce. They serve line-caught tuna, sustainably sourced seafood, and humanly raised and sourced, cage-free, hormone-free chicken. Their steak is GMO, antibiotic and hormone-free, and grass-fed.
The menu features salads, sandwiches, steak plates, grilled seafood, soups, sides and more.
“I think it (Urban Plates) brings a different dimension to the community, just based on our variety that we offer and most important the level of hospitality we bring to the community,” said Manhattan Beach location general manager Marvin Mack, an El Segundo resident.
The new location debuts with a #GoodIsServed social media campaign (inviting customers to share their “do good moments” this holiday season), alongside Thanksgiving Day meal deliveries for local first responders.
Urban Plates is located at 2650 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
For more information, visit urbanplates.com.