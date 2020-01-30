From the outside, the new Barsha—the former site of the popular Suzy's on Aviation Boulevard in Hermosa Beach—looks pretty much like any other shopping mall gastropub. There’s a lively bar. There’s outdoor seating with a view of the parking lot. And inside, there’s a stage with live performers. Like it or not, the live music tradition of Suzy's continues.
Barsha — a spinoff of Barsha Wine & Spirits on Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach — is a Tunisian restaurant. It's a place where exotic names come flying at you fast and furious. Lablabi? M’Hamsa? Horia? Tabil? This is a journey to another world.
Owners Adnen and Lenora Marouani have created a a California-Tunisian blending of cuisines here that may well exist nowhere else.
Crispy cauliflower with tabil aioli? (For the record, tabil is a Tunisian spice mix of coriander, caraway, garlic and chili, among other ingredients.) French fries with zaatar, harissa ketchup and that almost ubiquitous tabil aioli? Edamame flavored with (yup!) tabil and lemon? This is really fun stuff.
And tasty too.
If you’ve come here to have a conversation, you'll want to sit outside, as the music is loud. Or plop down in the bar, which is a bit offset from the stage.
Still, Barsha is more than worth the visit — for the flavors are also cranked up to (as Spinal Tap would have said) “11”!
Begin your experience with an appetizer plate called “Hand of Fatima” — because the dish it’s served in is in the shape of the Middle Eastern symbol that offers protection against the Evil Eye. It’s also known as a “hamsa,” and it’s supposed named for Fatima, daughter of the Prophet Muhammed.
It makes for a remarkable, and deeply moving vessel for a myriad of tastes — smooth creamy hummus, spicy harissa, garlicky pesto, umami heavy tapenade and olives, served with pita bread. And it’s just the beginning, though quite a beginning it is.
Add on the farmers cheese — a term that’s admirably retro — made in-house, and accompanied by a sauce of baby heirloom tomatoes and pears, along with pistachios and you’ve got another appetizer that makes you sit up and take notice.
There’s also chicken liver pate, a cheese plate and a charcuterie platter — dishes that don’t seem all that North African.
But then, as I said, this is food that’s as much an amalgam of cuisines as it is true to its roots.
There are adventures on just about every dish.
I’ve rarely enjoyed cauliflower as much as the one at Barsha, where the veg is anything but the soggy brainlike mass we all grew up with. It’s crispy, with that nearly ubiquitous tabil aioli, and some grilled Calabrese chilies to give it a kick.
Though I’m still at war with kale, Barsha's kale salad with apples, grapes, blue cheese raisins, almonds, yogurt and molasses put me in a forgiving mood.
Since Tunisia is a coastal country, there’s no surprise to find a number of excellent seafood dishes on the menu.
I have a passion for mussels, and the La Goulette mussels with tomato capers and a pilsner broth made me almost as happy as the Hand of Fatima.
There’s also a halibut “semi-crudo,” which is more raw than not, in coconut milk and harissa oil — a pair of flavorings that would make my Nikes taste pretty good.
There are grilled prawns with horia, a spiced carrot condiment that I could easily eat by the jarful — this stuff is intense! There’s branzino seasoned with tabil, which makes everything taste better.
I could go on.
The lamb meatballs! The braised lamb cheeks! The fries with zaatar, harissa ketchup and tabil aioli! The fig brownie! Barsha — the name means “abundance” — is a joy.
After a few bites, any complaints I had about the loud music faded into the background.
Barsha, located at 1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach, is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday. For more information or to make a reservation (recommended), visit bashalife.com or call (424) 452-6266.
Merrill Shindler is a Los Angeles-based freelance dining critic. Send him email at mreats@aol.com.