Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean opened its first location in November 2016 and quickly expanded to six locations with the opening of its El Segundo eatery in 2019.
The Israeli-Mediterranean restaurants were opened by Ronit Machlouf and Zahi Ofengart with a focus on authentic ingredients.
“We are making everything fresh daily, no preservatives in our food,” Machlouf said.
Soom Soom serves up traditional Mediterranean dishes like shawarma, kebobs, falafel, as well as hummus.
Their most popular dish by far, Machlouf said, is the chicken shawarma.
“I sell about five times more shawarma than any other dish,” Machlouf said.
Their tahini, a sesame paste used in hummus and other sauces, as well as its pita bread, are shipped from Israel. The pita bread is half-baked, frozen and shipped to them where it's baked daily at their locations.
Soom Soom is also family friendly and “personal attention and care is most important,” Machlouf said.
“That is the key what we're trying to do,” she said. “We believe in people, so we treat our employees as family and we like our employees to treat our guests as family.
“I feed my family from my restaurants. So when you make food for your family, you make it with your heart,” she added.
Soom Soom offers first responders 50 percent off every day with valid identification. They can also eat for free on Memorial Day and Sept. 11.
Soom Soom, which is open daily, is located at 700 S. Allied Way, El Segundo, at The Works outdoor mall.
For more information, call (323) 503-2299, or visit soomsoomfresh.com.