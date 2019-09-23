Randy's Donuts, located in El Segundo, will be offering a free 12-ounce cup of its new premium Randy's Roast brewed hot coffee, until 6 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 23.
Randy’s new coffee line-up features a 100 percent Arabica medium roast brewed coffee called Randy’s Roast that is a proprietary blend of Columbian, Brazilian and Central American beans.
Randy’s Roast will be offered in hot and iced versions. The new coffee line-up also includes a hand-crafted Espresso experience, ice blended frappe beverages, cold brew and more.
All hot products will be offered in 12-ounce, 16-ounce and 20-ounce and all cold and iced blended frappe products will be offered in 24-ounce as well.
The new coffee line-up will be available at the Inglewood and El Segundo locations.
“We want to celebrate the launch of our new coffee line-up by giving back to our customers who’ve visited us repeatedly over decades and helped make us a pop-culture icon,” said Mark Kelegian, president of Randy’s Donuts. “Our beloved fans all stop to buy donuts and snap photos outside our landmark shops. Now, they’ll be rewarded with a free cup of premium Randy’s Roast.”
For more information, visit randysdonuts.com.