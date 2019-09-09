The 11th annual Taste of the South Bay took place at westdrift Manhattan Beach on Sunday.
Current Los Angeles Kings players and alumni joined the festivities for the event that benefits Kings Care Foundation and kicks of the new hockey season.
Participating restaurants included Bettolino Kitchen, Dia de Campo, El Barrio, FISHBAR, Fresh Brothers, Hey 19 Public House, The Whale & Ale, Baked Goods Unlimited, Terranea Resort, Jame Enoteca, Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Rockefeller, Rock'N Fish Umi by Hamasaku and Jute.