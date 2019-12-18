More than two years ago, Jeff and Karen Prugh opened Hi-Fi Espresso in Hermosa Beach. Recently they opened their second location in Redondo Beach and it offers more than just specialty coffee.
With an additional 250-square-feet at the Redondo location, Jeff Prugh said they were able to add a “small but mighty” kitchen that now serves tomato bisque soup and grilled cheese sandwiches. The menu will include an omelet and various toasts, which are also served at its Hermosa Beach location.
“We're trying to keep the same friendly atmosphere and vibe... welcoming and inviting is our goal,” Prugh said.
Prugh said they will offer around a dozen dishes, some seasonal, that were developed with Culinary Director Brad Alan Mathews, who worked with David LeFevre on the opening team at Fishing With Dynamite and The Arthur J.
“It's all about simplistic ingredients and using old world and classic cooking techniques,” Mathews said.
Mathews said their signatures dishes include the Hi-Fi Omelette, cafe-free organic eggs, black pepper, chives and a green salad, and The McDowell, a breakfast sandwich with a freshly baked English muffin, which is cooked by a local baker, with cage-free organic fried egg, tomato and cheddar.
Mathews said one of his biggest culinary inspirations was his grandmother who was a lunch lady. The menu reflects “things that she would feel comfortable making and serving with coffee in the morning.”
“It makes you feel like home, but a bit more elevated,” Mathews said.
The Prugh's, who had their first date 10 years ago in the Riviera Village and now live in Redondo Beach with their two children, used their passion for great coffee to open their Hermosa Beach location. They bring that passion to the new location, which went through renovations after years of being a hair salon, but with more to choose from.
“It's a nice parred down menu, we keep tweaking, adding, subtracting, seeing what works,” Prugh said.
Mathews added, “The menu is in constant evolution. The guests are helping evolve our menu with what fits the neighborhood.”
Hi-Fi Espresso is located at 1815 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach, and 227 Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach.
Hours at both locations are 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Food at the Redondo Beach location is served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call (424) 247-8649, or visit hifiespresso.com.