Chez Melange chef Robert Bell has seen a lot of competition in his more than four decades in the restaurant business.
In fact, as he and business partner Michael Franks wind down the final weeks of operating the South Bay's go-to spot for anniversaries and special occasions, he admits many customers have "been there done that."
Chez Melange opened in 1982 at the site of the Palos Verdes Inn on Pacific Coast Highway and Palos Verdes Boulevard. It moved to Riviera Village in 2008. In February, it will close its doors after 37 years.
“When we moved to the Village probably 12 years ago now, we were the eighth restaurant in the village," said Bell. "Now there's 19."
Bell said everything is more difficult. It's more competitive and it's tough to make a profit.
"That space requires a lot of labor and a lot of time but, it's time." Bell said. "We've had a great run and it's been really enjoyable and we've been passionate about it all these years. I would like to leave on a good note.”
Chez Melange is hosting what the pair calls a “farewell tour” until the doors close on Feb. 29, or maybe earlier. They will be cooking customer's favorite dishes from the early days.
And, since his employees have to hunt for jobs, Bell said he can't stay open if he winds up with no staff.
Over the years, Chez Melange evolved into three restaurants under one roof that included Bouzy Gastropub, the Oyster Bar and Sea Change.
Bell said there is interest in keeping Bouzy Gastropub open, but he said that's “up to the landlord.”
Bell is staying in the restaurant business. He'll be the executive chef at Pacific Standard Prime, a steakhouse which is expected to open in February on Pacific Coast Highway in South Redondo Beach.
Bell said his restaurant Mama Terano in Rolling Hills Estates “keeps me busy.”
Chez Melange is located at 1611 S. Catalina Ave.
For more information, call (310) 540-1222, or visit chezmelange.com.