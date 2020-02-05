It's February and time to make reservations for that special Valentine's dinner. Or, if you're single this year, there's a South Bay mixer specially designed for you as well.
Here are ten ways to make Feb. 14 memorable.
Jute Coastal Bar & Kitchen pre-fixe menu
The Jute Coastal Bar & Kitchen, located in Westdrift Manhattan Beach hotel, will host a pre-fixe menu for Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14.
The four-course menu features choices of appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts. Entrees include choices of sweet pea risotto, seared opakapaka, pan fried herb marinated chicken or aged ribeye.
Just Coastal Bar and Kitchen is located at 1400 Parkview Ave.
For more information, call (310) 939-1447, or visit westdrift.com.
Valentine's Day menu at Gabi James
Gabi James, located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach, offers a Valentine's Day menu.
Featured is the duck and mushroom paella – duck confit, shredded in and crispy skin on top with wild mushrooms – and the SeaBream Grenobloise served with lemon-butter-caper sauce and roasted potato stack.
For more information, visit gabijamesla.com.
Paul Martin's 'menu for that special someone'
From Feb. 7 to 16, Paul Martin's in El Segundo will feature a Valentine's Day menu featuring a selection of starters, entrees and a dessert.
The meal starts off with the heirloom tomato, beet and burrata salad ($12) or the lobster ravioli ($18). Entrees include filet and lobster tail ($55), miso-glazed Chilean seabass ($39) or the 22-once cabernet cowboy ribeye ($59). The Valentine's dessert is the triple chocolate cheesecake with whipped cream and raspberry sauce ($10).
For more information, visit paulmartinsamericangrill.com.
Mix and Mingle at Belamar
The Belamar Hotel in Manhattan Beach hosts a “Mix and Mingle Party” for singles on Valentine's Day from 6 to 10 p.m.
The singles of South Bay are invited to try their luck during a round or two of “The Dating Game,” an interactive dating game hosted by local comedian Danno Carter. For those who are broken-hearted, release the pain by sticking a photo of an ex on a larger-than-life voodoo doll. Other activities include a holiday-themed photo booth and a giant Jenga game.
While getting to know each other, guests can graze several appetizer stations including a slider bar featuring beef and “Beyond Meat” options as well as a dessert station with cupcakes, cookies and candy.
During the event, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey will be serving up their specialty cocktail, Island of Misfits.
Tickets are $35 and include admission, one cocktail and appetizers.
For more information, visit mixandminglebelamar2020.eventbrite.com.
The Strand House Valentine's menu
The Strand House offers a four course Valentine's Day menu in Manhattan Beach.
The menu features choices from Maine lobster raviolo to sauteed John Dory.
Gluten free and vegetarian options are available upon request.
The dinners are $150 per person with an optional wine paring of $50. This excludes tax and a 20 percent service charge.
For more information, visit thestrandhousemb.com.
Shade Hotel restaurant's Valentine's Day
The Sea Level Restaurant at Shade Redondo Beach features an a la carte, pre-fixe, or a pre-fixe dinner and wine pairing on Valentine's Day, as well as the rest of the holiday weekend.
The meal starts with the appetizer baked oysters with Fresno chili and lime butter, followed by a choice of the seared black cod or roasted duck breast. The dessert is a dark chocolate souffle, whipped cream topped with chocolate sauce.
The pre-fix menu is $55, or $85 with wine pairing, and does not include tax and gratuity.
For more information, visit rb.shadehotel.com.
The Zinc@shade restaurant located at Shade Manhattan Beach offers a Valentine's special menu from Feb. 14 to 16.
Entrees include petite filet ($38), crab-stuffed Atlantic salmon ($38) or zucchini capanata ($28).
A wine paring is also available.
For more information, visit mb.shadehotel.com.
Fleming’s three-course Valentine’s celebration
Fleming’s, located at 2301 Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo, hosts a three-course Valentine’s Day dinner from Feb. 12 to 15.
For an entree, guests can pair hand-cut Filet Mignon with a choice of lobster scampi, crab-stuffed shrimp scampi or pistachio-crusted lamb chops. The prime surf and turf for two features 35-ounce prime tomahawk paired with crab-stuffed shrimp and split lobster scampi.
Fleming’s also offers the “Wine, Dine and Sparkle” featuring David Yurman jewelry as well as a three-course dinner for two, including champagne.
A guaranteed reservation time is only for two guests and must be made by February 11. Guest will not be charged until the night of their dinner. Packages are $500 or $1,000, for the “Wine Dine and Sparkle” package.
For. More information, visit flemingssteakhouse.com.
Dominique’s Kitchen goes 'bubbly'
Dominique’s Kitchen, located at 522 S. Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach, hosts a Valentine’s Day dinner.
The dinner features French pink bubbly and a selection of starters, entrees and a trio of desserts.
Entrees include Lobster risotto with champagne cream and Parmesan cheese reduction, a three meat platter or imported organic Italian pasta with summer truffles, asparagus peas, garlic, champagne, Parmesan cheese and cream reduction.
The meal is $99.99 per person. A wine pairing is also offered.
For more information, visit dominiqueskitchen.com.
'Celebrate Love' at HT Grill
HT Grill in Redondo beach will serve a three-course Valentine’s Day meal.
Course one features a choice of lobster bisque, Caesar salad or three cheese ravioli. The second course features surf and turf, bourbon glazed salmon or chicken piccata. The third course features vanilla creme brûlée or chocolate midnight cake.
The dinner is served from 4 to 11 p.m. and is $49 per person
Reservations are needed.
For more information, visit htgrill.com.
Love & Salt 'Sharing is Caring'
Love & Salt, located at 317 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach, if offering its regular a la carte dinner menu as well as its "Sharing is Caring" shareable Italian snacks for Valentine's Day.
Fried oxtail, savory clams and Polpo Fritto (fried octopus, butterball potatoes, white beans and red onion) are a few of the snacks available. Share three for $30.
For more information, visit loveandsaltla.com.