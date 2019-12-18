Grimaldi's Pizzeria in El Segundo recently debuted its first collaboration with Villa Pozzi Wines for its seasonal winter menu, which will be served until March 3.
Grimaldi's Executive Chef Cory Lattuca and Villa Pozzi founder and winemaker Daniele Pozzi collaborated on several pairings that include a sausage and wine-braised onion pizza and a winter harvest salad that features Brussels sprouts on a bed of arugula with red onions, bacon, feta cheese, dried cranberries and balsamic dressing.
Grimaldi's will also feature Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio to complement the seasonal selections.
Also new for the winter are several cocktail and dessert offerings.
The winter citrus sangria features Beso Del Sol White Sangria, Monin Winter Citrus Syrup, lemon and orange juices shaken and served over ice and garnished with an orange wheel. The holiday cranberry mule features Tito's Handmade Vodka, cranberry juice, aperol and lime juice shaken and served over ice with Goslings Ginger Beer and garnished with an orange wheel.
New desserts include an eggnog cheesecake, nutmeg with a splash of Maker's Mark Bourbon blended into a vanilla cheesecake with ginger snap cookie crust and garnished with whipped cream and ginger snap cookie pieces, and the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake, vanilla cheesecake with chunks of peanut butter cups and garnished with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Grimaldi's is located at 2121 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 1399, in El Segundo.
For more information, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.