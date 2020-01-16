Westdrift Manhattan Beach hires executive chef
Westdrift Manhattan Beach has appointed Ramses Walker as executive chef of Jute Coastal Bar + Kitchen.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Chef Ramses to Jute, as his unique culinary experience brings an Angeleno-infused approach to the cosmopolitan favorites of New York,” said Westdrift’s General Manager James Wroblewski. “Chef will bring an aspirational yet approachable dining experience that infuses fresh local ingredients that exemplifies the vibe of Manhattan Beach which guests have come to love.”
Walker brings more than 15 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to his new role with Jute Coastal Bar + Kitchen. Walker began his culinary career in San Diego, but he spent the next 12 years in Los Angeles serving in a senior management and executive chef role working for Intercontinental Hotels, Andaz-Hyatt and Hotel Figueroa.
Jute Coastal Bar + Kitchen is at Westdrift Manhattan Beach, located at 1400 Parkview Ave.
For more information, visit westdrift.com, or call (310) 695-5778.
Slater's 50/50 reintroduces healthier menu items
Slater’s 50/50, known for its beef and bacon-centered menu offerings, has reintroduced healthier menu items.
The bunless burger bowls and sweet and spicy cauliflower are back by popular demand, according to Slater's, to provide an option for guests who are vegetarian, keto, or want to start the year off with a healthy, nutrient-packed meal.
The new menu items, which are available at its location in Hermosa Beach through March 31, include several bowls including the power Bowl, a quinoa veggie patty with edamame, blueberries, mixed greens, carrots, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, quinoa, avocado and wildflower honey vinaigrette.
Slater's 50/50 is located at 11 Pier Ave.
For more information, visit slaters5050.com.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visits Torrance
Featuring Hello Kitty Cafe Giant Chef Cookies to various limited-edition collectibles, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will visit the Del Amo Fashion Center, located at 3525 Carson St. in Torrance, on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The truck features sprinkle mugs; enamel pin sets; Madeleine sets; Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes; stainless steel thermal bottles; sprinkle T-shirts; five-piece macaron box sets; and a cafe lunchbox with confetti popcorn.
The truck will be located at courtyard near the AMC Theaters.