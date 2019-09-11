Pizza with a Purpose
The Manhattan Beach Police Department hosts the Pink Patch Project fundraiser at the California Pizza Kitchen, located at 3320 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Village, all day on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Twenty percent of all sales will be donated to the Breast Cancer Comfort Bags project of Soroptimist International of Manhattan Beach. All dine-in or take-out, food and beverage service will be counted. Present a flier found at simanhattanbeach.org/events/2019/8/15/pizza-for-a-purpose-ptlar and 20 percent will be donated. CPK will also accept an electronic version of the flier as well.
The MBPD will have a greeting table with T-shirts and other items for sale to also support these women.
El Segundo Fair
Featuring food, a beer garden and other festivities, the Fair on Richmond Street in El Segundo takes place Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Presented by El Segundo Kiwanis, the event is more than five city blocks populated with 150 booths of artisans, designers, photographers, and food purveyors. There is a food court, food trucks, local restaurants with Fair deals, and a main stage with musical performances. There is a Kid Zone with inflatables and game booths.
For more information, visit faironrichmondstreet.com.
Primo Italia wine dinner series
The Primo Italia Wine Dinner Series begins Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the restaurant located at 24590 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance.
The Wine Dinners are intimate and seating is very limited. Each dinner begins at 7pm.
Contucci wines opens the series on Sept. 24, followed by Cascina Adelaide on Oct. 1. Those events are followed by 511 Vineyards on Oct. 23, Antinori on Nov. 13 and Gaja on Nov. 20.
For ticket information, visit eatprimo.com.
Chez Melange farm to table
To keep things fresh as possible, Chez Melange offers their food items “farm to table” and does not offer any outside delivery service such as Postmates or GrubHub.
“Chez truly steps it up when it comes to the quality and care of their food, owning a 'Seed to Plate' program where everything is grown fresh and produce from the garden and is then shipped weekly to Chez Melange to be used,” according to a press release. “Therefore, all of their food items are 'Farm to Table,' and everything served only contains the freshest and most nutritious ingredients.”
Menu items such as its Bouzy burgers, Chilean sea bass “must be served in a timely manner, presented in a certain way and only to be cooked to be eaten immediately after being served straight to your table.”
For more information, visit chezmelange.com.