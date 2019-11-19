Slater's 50/50 Thanksgiving burger
Slater's 50/50's Thanksgiving burger, known as a “movable feast,” will be on sale at all of its locations, including Hermosa Beach, through Nov. 30.
The burger features a 1/3 turkey patty piled high with brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a garlic and sage aioli on a honey wheat bun. Sweet potato fries are also available with a pumpkin dipping sauce.
The burger is available for $13.99.
For more information, visit slaters5050.com.
Baleen Kitchen Thanksgiving with a twist
Baleen Kitchen located inside the Portofino Hotel and Marina in Redondo Beach, will offer Thanksgiving dinner with classic fixings as well as unique dishes.
The three-course Thanksgiving day dinner features several favorites including roasted butternut squash bisque, butternut squash risotto and herb roasted turkey breast. For the meat eaters and seafood lovers, the restaurant will also be offering Szechuan-style braised crispy pork belly and tamarind glazed salmon.
The prefix menu is $65 for adults and $25 for children.
For the full menu and more information, visit hotelportofino.com, or call (310) 798-5874.
Terranea Resort Thanksgiving buffet and turkey take-out
Terranea Resort, located at 100 Terranea Way in Rancho Palos Verdes, will serve up a Thanksgiving buffet and turkey take-out for the holiday.
The buffet features a cider station and dessert bar, as well as a champagne toast. Seatings are available on Thursday, November 28 at 12:30, 1, 1:30, 4, 4:30, and 5 p.m.
Two turkey packages serving groups of four or six are available at Terranea.
Offerings include roasted butternut squash soup, tangerine maple brined free-range turkey, apple sage brioche stuffing, oven roasted yams with cinnamon spiced pecan crumble, roasted vegetables, acorn squash, giblet gravy, and cranberry cassis compote. Dessert selection includes a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie.
Reservations required by Monday, Nov. 18. Meals are vailable for pick up Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Thursday, Nov. 28. The half turkey dinner is $199, and serves up to four. The full turkey dinner is $270, and serves up to 6.
Available to order at Terranea.com/store.
Paul Martin's American Grill serves up Thanksgiving
Paul Martin's American Grill will serve up a three-course Thanksgiving celebration at its location in El Segundo on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The courses include a starter choice of seasonal house salad or creamy mushroom soup; a main course of turkey served with brioche and safe stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy and orange-infused cranberry sauce; and a dessert of pumpkin praline cheesecake. The featured cocktail is a spiced pear martini.
The meal is $34 per person, or $16 per child.
For more information, visit paulmartinsamericangrill.com.
Shade hotels offer Thanksgiving buffet feast
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge at Shade Hotel Redondo Beach and zinc@shade at Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach are offering a seaside Thanksgiving buffet feast Nov. 28, starting at 1 p.m.
At Sea Level, Executive Chef Craig Hopson's feast features a turkey carving station, honey-glazed ham, whole roasted salmon fillets, along with salad, apple sage stuffing, corn and jalapeno bread, roasted potatoes, sweet potato puree, Brussels sprouts and mac and cheese gratin.
Executive Chef Graham Norton at zinc@shade features a carving station with herb butter-basted turkey breast, honey-glazed spiral cut ham, Atlantic salmon, as well as kabocha squash soup, wild rice and greens, crisp pomegranate slaw, crispy prosciutto Caesar, oven-roasted Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, chorizo cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, oven baked mac and cheese, wild rice spinach casserole, sweet potatoes, brie and grapes.
Pricing is $50 for adults and $25 for children under 15 years old.. Zinc@shade will also be serving a “Little Gobblers Plate” for children under 3 years old.
For reservations, which are encouraged, call (310) 921-8950, or visit shadehotel.com.
Urban Plates' 'Thanksgiving Made Easy'
Urban Plates, which recently opened a location in Torrance, offers made-from-scratch Thanksgiving menu for the holiday.
Urban Plates offers a turkey family feast ($125, serves six to 8) which includes herb herb roasted free-range turkey breast, mushroom stufﬁng, gravy, cranberry relish, artisan bread, choice of two sides. Provided chilled, fully cooked with heating instructions.
The turkey family meal (serves four, $65) features herb roasted free-range turkey breast, mushroom stufﬁng, gravy, cranberry relish, artisan bread, choice of one side. Provided chilled, fully cooked with heating instructions.
Also offered are family sides ($13 each, serves four) to go including roasted Brussels sprouts with turkey bacon, mushroom stuffing, sweet potato mash, roasted carrots and golden beets, macaroni and cheese, and mashed potatoes.
Scratch-made whole desserts ($38, serves 10 to 12) includes mango tart, fresh apple cake with caramel butter cream, and seasonal pumpkin and walnut layer cake, among others.
Urban Plates, which is expected to open a location in Manhattan Beach soon, is located at 21503 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite A, in Torrance.
For more information, call (424) 999-2141, or visit urbanplates.com.