Captain Kidd's Fish Market celebrates anniversary
Captain Kidd's Fish Market in Redondo Beach celebrated its 43rd anniversary on Sunday.
“As a landmark business in the City of Redondo Beach, we have been through storms, fires, recessions, riots ... and we made out better than ever,” said the owners in a statement. “We wanted to thank the City of Redondo Beach for supporting us and we hope to be around for another 43 years to come.”
Captain Kidd's is located at 209 N. Harbor Drive.
For more information, visit captainkidds.com.
Pub at the Club Sept. 8
The fourth annual Pub at the Club will welcome hundreds of foodies and craft beer and wine enthusiasts on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Manhattan Beach Badminton Club.
Featuring music by Vox DJs, the event will present tastings from more than 20 local and regional premium craft breweries, 10 wineries and seven local restaurants with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting MBBC Junior Foundation Programs dedicated to special needs, para, veteran and junior athletes.
A silent auction will offer guests an opportunity to bid on a Porsche Experience, tickets to Carrie Underwood at the Staples Center, hotel stays, and fitness programs.
General admission tickets are $89 per person and include a souvenir glass with unlimited beverage and food tastings and a $15 transport credit via RideYellow App.
For $109, those are invited to a “private tasting” from 1 to 2 p.m. featuring select beers, food and wines and a $20 raffle ticket. Tickets are limited and the event is expected to sell out.
“A summer day filled with great food, beer and wine for a good cause…what could be better than that?” said restauranteur and hotelier Michael Zislis, owner of Pub at the Club participating restaurants Rock & Brews, BREWCO and zinc@shade. “This is a great event and funds raised will go a long way to help Junior Foundation Programs.”
Manhattan Beach Badminton Club is located at 516 18th Street in Manhattan Beach. Residential street parking is not available. RideYellow will reimburse up to $15 one way with your access code on your Eventbrite ticket.
To purchase tickets or to view the latest list of craft breweries, vintners and restaurants confirmed to attend, visit pubattheclub.com, or call Mary Ann Borders at (310) 941-0840 for more details.
Terranea launches Friday buffet
Catalina kitchen at Terranea Resort on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, recently announced the launch of its “seafood-forward” Friday night buffet.
The buffet is open to resort guests and local community members alike. Helmed by Chef Jin Lee, Catalina Kitchen utilizes locally sourced, seasonal ingredients to create “New American menu items with a California coastal sensibility.”
The buffet features a Pacific seafood boil with clams, mussels, shrimp, corn and potatoes, alongside vegetarian and vegan offerings, made-to-order sushi rolls, build-your-own pasta dishes, carved meats, soups, salads and tableside dishes such as ceviche, in addition to other menu enhancements including grilled lobster, king crab and seafood towers built to share. “The new buffet experience at Catalina Kitchen combines some of Terranea’s finest, farm-fresh ingredients alongside an ever-changing selection of seasonal, coastal cuisine, appealing to vegetarians and meat lovers alike.” Lee said.
Guests can also order wine flights or beer towers, featuring local brews like Angel City Pilsner and Santa Monica IPA, along with a build-your-own cocktail station, allowing diners to create personalized botanical cocktails or an Old Fashioned, made with Green Bar Organic Spirits. The buffet will also offer classic homemade pies, cookies and house-crafted ice cream.
The Friday night buffet will be served from 5 to 10 p.m., priced at $75 for adults; $40 for children ages 4 to 12 years; and complimentary for children under 4 years old.
For more information, visit terranea.com.
LA Kings' Taste of the South Bay
The LA Kings will celebrate the upcoming season with the 11th annual Taste of the South Bay Sunday, September 8, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the westdrift Manhattan Beach.
The event will feature bites from some of the South Bay’s most noted restaurants, and a chance to mingle with Kings players and alumni.
To date, Taste of the South Bay, a kid-friendly event, has raised more than $450,000. Proceeds of this year’s event will be used to equip classrooms in the South Bay with emergency safety kits.
Limited tickets are available for $100 for adults or $30 for children 12 years old and under, and can be purchased at lakings.com/taste.
The westdrift is located at 1400 Parkview Ave. in Manhattan Beach.
For more information, visit westdrift.com, or nhl.com/kings/community/kings-care/taste-south-bay.
The Rockefeller to help end homelessness
The Rockefeller gastropubs in Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach have partnered with PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) to raise money to end homelessness.
PATH works with individuals to provide training, rehabilitation, mental health support, and much more. Their goal is to bring the homeless back into the community as members who contribute, support and work within the community.
Customers can add $1 donation to a hamburger order on Tuesdays until the end of the year and that money will benefit PATH.
For more information, visit epath.org, or eatrockefeller.com.