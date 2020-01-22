Bluewater Grill is working to save Australia’s wildlife threatened by the devastating wildfires and is asking its customers to help.
For every Aussie-inspired Bluewater Burger sold through February 29, the company will donate $1 to the World Wildlife Fund Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.
The effort is being organized in honor of Bluewater co-owner and founder Rick Staunton, a native of Sydney. Staunton opened the first Bluewater Grill with Jimmy Ulcickas in Newport Beach in 1996, and the two have since built the company into one of the largest independent family of sustainable seafood restaurants in the West with 10 locations in California and Arizona.
A Bluewater menu staple since the beginning, the Bluewater Burger features a half-pound burger topped with crispy onions, wild arugula, heirloom tomato, a beet slice and fried egg.
Bluewater lunch and dinner menus feature more than 40 varieties of fresh, sustainable seafood and shellfish served annually. Restaurant highlights include outdoor patios, shellfish bars, kid’s menus, full bars and wine lists, weekday happy hours and monthly tasting events.
The Bluewater Grill in Redondo Beach is located at 665 N. Harbor Drive.
For more information, visit bluewatergrill.com.
Torrance Restaurant Week
The inaugural Torrance Restaurant Week continues through Friday, Jan. 31.
With more than 400 restaurants, Torrance features a vast array of multi-cultural dining including American, Asian, Italian, Mediterranean, Mexican and much more. The Torrance Restaurant Week intends to “highlight the very best of Torrance.”
Torrance Restaurant Week features special deals, packages and dishes.
For more information, visit discovertorrance.com/restaurantweek2020/