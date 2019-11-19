Manhattan Beach's Colin Cowherd makes his opinions well known in his Fox Sports Radio show “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”
And yet, the longtime sports anchor and broadcaster never considered entering the restaurant business until approached by Michael Zislis about developing a hamburger concept.
Cowherd said he was familiar with the Zislis Group's local eatery portfolio, which includes the Shade Hotels, Rock 'N Fish, The Strand House and Rock & Brews.
“You really have to get involved with someone who knows what they are doing,” Cowherd said. “I would never do this without Michael's group and expertise.”
After months of planning, Cowherd joined forces with the Zislis Group to open Colin Cowherd's The Herd, which features “Burgers, Bets & Brews.”
The Herd is part of a four restaurant concept, The Brews Hall @ Del Amo, which recently celebrated its grand opening in Torrance. The Brews Hall also features George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen, Chicken T.W.I.L.I., Rock 'n Fish Grill, as well as the Buzzrock Brewing Co. and George Lopez Brewing Co.
Cowherd said his favorite meal is a “great hamburger,” which he feels they perfected after nine months of testing.
The Herd's menu features the Herd Burger, a classic burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and “The Spread,” to “Side Bets” like “G.O.A.T., Garlic all the time,” fries, to the “Strawberry Shortstop,” ice cream sandwiches, with sugar cookies, white chocolate and sprinkles and strawberry ice cream.
Cowherd said their longterm goal is to have The Herd in sports books and airports across the country.
“When you go to a sports book, it's football food, it's basketball food, it's sports food,” Cowherd said. “I didn't want to get into some high-end thing where I'm trying to out-think the room. I'm trying to attract people at sports books, at airports, who are genuinely hungry.”
For more information, visit thebrewshall.com.