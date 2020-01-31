Anytime Hawaiian BBQ's co-founder Vico Bustamante wanted to bring his native Hawaii's cuisine to California because the food he had tried here “wasn't the same as Hawaii.”
So from recipe's dating back decades, Bustamante is bringing Anytime Hawaiian restaurants to Southern California, beginning with the recently opened location in Redondo Beach.
“I wanted people to share my culture, my experiences to food that my family prepared,” said Bustamante at the grand opening Jan. 24.
Bustamante, who at one time lived in Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes, is expected to open locations in La Jolla in February, Point Loma in March, and San Clemente in April.
Anytime Hawaiian offers “authentic Hawaiian” food, according to Bustamante, including teriyaki dishes, musubi, pupus and their specialties like garlic chicken and chicken katsu curry. They also serve breakfast all day, including spam and eggs, and offer catering.
“It's marinated and served fresh,” according to CEO Charles Shoop.
Bustamante added, “It's made to order food. Sometimes people get upset because it might take 10 or 15 minutes, but we don't pre-cook it.”
Anytime Hawaiian, located at 1251 Beryl Street, offers a 10 percent discount to veterans, according to Bustamante, since a majority of his family and friends are active duty and military veterans.
For more information, call (310) 318-3072, or visit anytimehawaiian.com.