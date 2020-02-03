Musical artist and author Tatiana ‘Tajci’ Cameron, along with her sister Sanya Matejas, and pianist Brian Hanson are bringing their uplifting combo of jazz standards, pop and country classics to Redondo Beach. The performance is scheduled for Feb. 8 at RUHS auditorium.
Originally from Zagreb, Croatia, the sisters’ “Waking Up In America” is touring the U.S. in a 30-city tour.
According to Cameron, this is the first American tour for the show; however, the trio has toured nationwide many times previously, both sisters together, Cameron with her pianist, and Matejas with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Cameron said the show consists of the “American Songbook with international flair. We include songs like ‘Cabaret,’ ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow,’ ‘Country Roads,’ and the more recent pop song, ‘You Raise Me Up.’”
Cameron asserts that the inspiration behind the show comes from her childhood. “My sister Sanya and I grew up in Croatia. Our Dad was a guitarist and a singer, our mom a big supporter of his, and our, music… Dad taught us that music was not something you 'perform' but a powerful tool of expression and connection between people. These songs influenced us musically and, at the same time, offered us hope and inspiration when we needed it.”
An example that Cameron shares stems from the tender age of 4, when she saw a musical film. “It moved me so deeply that I decided that I too wanted to tell stories through music and move people's hearts when I grew up.”
That dream led her through years of conservatory musical training and a career as a pop star in South Central Europe at the age of 19.
“It guided me to leave my career behind and move to the U.S. at 21,” Cameron said. Her status in Europe came with a team of producers with a vision she terms as different from hers, and she says she knew she had to be “true to my dream.”
After arriving in California, she studied musical theater at AMDA College of the Performing Arts. She has since produced and promoted shows inspired by her childhood musical passions.
“Because Sanya and I are immigrants from Croatia, we bring an international flair to these songs - and include a few other songs that so beautifully combine different languages and cultures like ‘La Vie En Rose’ - French and English; ‘Bei Mir Bist Du Shon’ - Yidish, English, Italian, and German; and ‘Besame Mucho’ in Spanish. We perform a few songs in the Croatian language - and even invite the audience to sing them with us,” she said.
She calls pianist Brian Hanson “an entertainer extraordinaire—he brings both his great piano playing, singing and comedy.”
As to the theme of the show, she says Waking Up In America relates to the touring life that the sisters, now American citizens, live.
“We connected with so many American people through music and a common desire to bring inspiration, hope and joy to others," said Cameron. " I also produced a TV show with the same name with interviews and songs that explored life’s turning points—moments of inspiration which become life-changing."
“Our intention with this show is to bring music that many of us can connect with, engage in and be inspired by; to make our world a better place. Music can be a powerful connector between people across borders, language barriers, religious backgrounds, racial or economic differences.”
The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Redondo Beach High School Auditorium.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. Visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4355106.