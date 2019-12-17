Author Darryl Nyznyk was driving home from work several years ago when he began to daydream about what it would feel like to be in an adventure.
“You get occasionally bored with the mundane realities of life, the job and all that stuff, so I started thinking, wow it would be great to have the youth again and save a damsel in distress or something like that,” Nyznyk recalled.
So the Manhattan Beach resident put pen to paper and began writing what would eventually become his latest novel, “A Boomer's Tale,” a story about a trial lawyer who is transported to a medieval time following a deadly attack during a camping trip.
From childhood, Nyznyk said he has been drawn to the fantasy worlds of Edgar Rice Burroughs, author of the Tarzan and John Carter of Mars adventures, and Mark Twain's “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court,” where the main character is transported to a mythical court.
In “The Boomer's Tale," the main character, Jack Darrow, is on a camping trip with his best friend when they are attacked by “vagrants.” His friend is killed, but Jack escapes in a cave where he wakes up in a medieval world filled with good and evil.
“You have the evils, you have the goods, and you have the liars and the cheats and the loving and the giving,” Nyznyk said. “No matter what time period you're in, or what state of your life is in, you're dealing with all of that. It was kind of fun looking at that in the context of a medieval time.”
After years of being a lawyer and real estate developer, Nyznyk became a full-time writer more than 10 years ago. Since then he has published four other books, including the political thriller “The Third Term,” the environmental thriller “The Condor Song,” the holiday story “Mary's Son” and the “The First Gospel,” a novel surrounding the mystery of the Shroud of Turin.
Nyznyk said good doesn't always win in his book, but that he likes themes of unity, goodness and giving, so he tries to infuse those into his stories.
“I think the good comes out of a person's desire to help others, to look at others instead of themselves, Nyznyk said. " When people focus on themselves, they tend toward evil. When people focus on others, they tend toward good.”