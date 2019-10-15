The BeachLife Festival celebrates its “off-season” with a monthly fun and games event that also gives back to the community.
In September, the first BeachLife Backyard Games was at the Terranea Resort, which featured live music and other festivities. The winning team of the “Cliffside Cornhole” game donated, through BeachLife, $1,000 to the Surfrider Foundation.
The event will return Saturday, Oct. 19, with lawn bowling at the Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club, located at 861 Valley Drive.
“We are doing a game a each month at different locations along the west side,” said BeachLife marketing director Katie Henley. “They are always free to play, all ages, and a huge party.”
The BeachLife Festival's off-season ends in May 2020 when the music festival returns to the Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach. This year's event in May featured local bands to legends like Willie Nelson and Brian Wilson.
In November, BeachLife Games will be host a King of the Harbor Skate Contest on the Redondo Beach Pier on the 17th. On January 18, Rebel Dodgeball will take place a secret location. BeachLife will host a surf contest in Manhattan Beach on February 29. The last games will take place on March 22 with a volleyball tournament in Hermosa Beach.
Winners receive free passes to next year's festival.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/BeachLifeFest and RSVP.