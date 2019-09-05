ARIES [Mar 21 - Apr 19]
For those of you who have seriously put your time in, Saturn is in position now to acknowledge your efforts. A stellium of planets are moving through Virgo and this week, one by one, they harmonize with Saturn to energize greater recognition for all that you have been striving so hard to attain. The Sun, Mercury and Mars grant you extra fuel and focus to tend to what is calling for your attention, and the end goal is making it easy for you to wake-up and show-up. This trend most benefits those who have put in their time and remained determined no matter what obstacles have landed in their lap. Venus in Virgo has swifter feet and aligns with Pluto, the planet of the Soul, as we enter the weekend, helping you experience some relief and benefit from your persistent push. Mercury catches up and follows suit, securing a commitment or a contract that impacts your career or your future in some way. The universe does have a way of letting you know if you are on track. If you are not on track, Venus becomes your tuning fork. If you are on track, Venus gifts your Soul something “Good & Plenty”. Your ruler Mars also combines with Saturn on Sunday, Sept. 8, energizing a summiting experience.
Keep climbing, you are almost there!
TAURUS [Apr 20 - May 21]
This week isn’t for sleepers. In fact, it may be asking more from you than you thought you had in you. That will be more than OK however, as you will have plenty of reserves to pull it all off. Your ruler Venus is opposing Neptune, reflecting too much on your heart and plate, but with the Sun, Mercury and Mars so fiercely supported by Saturn, you will be anchored by an energizing presence that keeps you determined while you labor on. Venus then helps you pull free from a brief dizzying fog as she aligns with ease and strength to Soulful Pluto upon entering the weekend, gifting you with a deep visceral hit that reminds you what life is worth living for. The week may go back and forth between overwhelm and impressive degrees of productivity. Just bring your best one step at a time and you will receive evidence that your Soul is right on track.
In that very moment when you realize that you are right where you need to be, there will be no better feeling than that!
GEMINI [May 22 - Jun 21]
There will be no avoiding the emotional content this week, nor would you want to, as the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars in Virgo are all doing what they can to help you work all the way through something that has been emotionally draining. Fortunately, they are recruiting the help of big daddy Saturn and metamorphic Pluto in Capricorn in your house of the Soul, to help you make the right choices for your evolutionary journey. There will be no beating around the bush now Gemini, it is head on, and heart open. You will benefit from being kind and yet impeccably honest. Stay soft and tender as you navigate some potentially tricky feeling territory but know that the stuff you are inwardly working with and on currently have the potential for clearing a massive inner hurdle. Your ruler Mercury’s strongest link to Saturn is Thursday, Sept 5, and Mercury partners fearlessly with Pluto on Sunday, Sept. 10. These tides require a getting real with yourself and with others.
A weight will surely lift when you do!
CANCER [Jun 22 - Jul 22]
Take steps to courageously express yourself this week Cancer. A slew of planets in Virgo are in your house of the emotional body and are forming a supportive link to Saturn, suggesting that taking some risks may help secure a piece of your future. The Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars are actively helping you find your voice and gain more confidence in how to best bring all that is within you out into the world. Progressively, these fast moving astrological bodies align powerfully to Pluto as well starting with Venus upon entering the weekend. Venus reminds you of your need to ‘feel it’ and not just think about it, to lean in with your emotions which is what you do best, and your message will follow. These are also strong themes for opening up in your relationships and working to strengthen the bond as a result of talking about the uncomfortable stuff that has been sitting on the back burner. Your instinct may have your mouth saying something before your emotional body knew what just happened.
Let it be and things will have a way of miraculously playing out!
LEO [Jul 23 - Aug 22]
There is a high degree of focus on your ambitions at the moment with most of the planets in our galaxy moving through earth signs and activating areas in your chart linked with your earning and career. You are discovering what it is going to take to get what you want, and you will undoubtedly be working hard for it. This doesn’t mean you won’t be loving what you are doing, you just may be pulling longer hours and it may feel like a physical grind. You will be getting in intimate touch with what holds the most value and meaning in your life, and what you are willing to do to best manifest this vision of the ideal. In some cases, you may not be getting paid what you feel you are worth but if you put your whole Soul into something, you are going to see some kickbacks this week. Profiting Venus is progressively forming a favorable trine to Pluto prior to the weekend, suggesting you are going to feel good about what you are contributing and that your value is going to be noticed by someone who has the power to make your life better.
Dig in and shine!
VIRGO [Aug 23 - Sep 22]
You are finding your groove, Virgo. The Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars are all in your sign and forming an unparalleled angle of support to Saturn this week, securing your life in significant ways. You’ve ‘got it all going on’,and there is ample support to get a great deal of what you want and what you need, as long as you take charge and set it in motion. You are growing up and out into the world and as a result, you are catching people's attention. This same planetary grouping reaches out to Pluto one by one, which will empower you in ways that feed an inner flame to go for far more. This starts with Venus on Friday, Sept. 6, as she combines fearlessly to Pluto to enhance your beauty and deepen your impact on others. Your ruler Mercury follows with the same strengthening aspect to Pluto on Sunday, Sept. 8, the same day Mars trines Saturn, to grant you the courage to speak from the heart without fear. Those doubting days will feel to be behind you.
When a true trust in yourself peaks, energize that feeling deep in your Soul and you will never forget the power that it holds!
LIBRA [Sep 23 - Oct 23]
Your greatest support this week streams in from those invisible realms, as your ruler Venus is joined by the Sun, Mercury and Mars in Virgo in your house of the heavens. Together they are aligning with strength to steady Saturn to help stabilize your steps now and in the future. Venus is opposing her higher octave Neptune early on, which can have you worrying about something but Venus then takes the lead and finds Pluto, the planet of empowerment on Friday, Sept. 6, to remind you that larger forces can work magic on the heart and mind. The fastest way to change your outer reality, is to nurture your inner domain, for as soon as you do, a myriad of things can positively transform. Your mind will be an effective tool to shift that dip in your emotional reality as Mercury also finds Pluto on Sunday, Sept. 8, to help you strike a better balance within. Mars and Saturn also combine to strengthen your commitments.
You discover this week that by taking charge of your feeling base, you have more influence than you thought was possible!
SCORPIO [Oct 24 - Nov 21]
We all need a little help from our cosmic friends, and they will all be showing up for you this week Scorpio. The Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars are convening in you house of community and like-minded others and are securing a stretch to Saturn in your house of ideas and communications. This is ideal for taking on novel areas of study, experiencing an innovative surge, or for expressing yourself on any level. You may be coming up with all various ideas of how to change your work and your walk, including stimulating needed change in your relationships. Loving Venus first finds your ruler Pluto on Friday, Sept. 6, which has you feeling a little more of the love. Mercury aligns to Pluto in the same way two days following and it energizes more depth in your exchanges with others. The bottom line is that your mind will be working strong and fast this week, and there is also potential for swinging yet stabilizing change in your relationships. New connections are also likely. An ingenious idea may be on its way into your psyche, so stay open and take notes.
Something big is coming!
SAGITTARIUS [Nov 22 - Dec 21]
Life may be feeling like a full court press, with pressures mounting and timelines in tact. However, you have more than enough energetic juice to keep it all moving forward as the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars are in Virgo up in your house of career and forming highly productive angles to Saturn. This suggests while there is a great deal to tend to, you will be a master at managing a multitude of responsibilities. Venus moves on to combine with Pluto, the planet of empowerment, just prior to the weekend, and Mercury aligns with equal fortitude to Pluto on Sunday, Sept. 8, to help you get a strong message across. Action Mars secures itself to steady Saturn which earns you rank in one way of another. There is a strong focus now on your Soul’s work, and on really putting something out there that the world needs. More than ever, you are desiring to lift up and clean up this plane of existence, and it may have you working day and night in order to get it done. Your ruler Jupiter is still in your sign until early December so stay receptive to his generous outreach in order to grasp your greatest potential.
All it takes is one sincere effort and you will be backed by the dozens!
CAPRICORN [Dec 22 - Jan 19]
Where you have felt weak, you will be feeling mighty strong again. The Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars are all in fellow earth sign Virgo and aligning with great ease to your ruler Saturn in your sign. You will be feeling more balanced in your heart, mind and body this week, especially when loving Venus forms a perfect trine just prior to the weekend to Pluto, the planet of empowerment. There is nothing like the feeling of doing the work you know you were put on this Earth to do. Venus reminds you of how it feels to be in alignment with your Soul’s purpose and this team of planets are working to expand your horizons. Your strongest day this week comes on Sunday when communication planet Mercury favorably aspects powerful Pluto in your signs, and action Mars connects boldly to your ruler Saturn, also in your sign. You will be feeling a kick of confidence and more secure in your travels than you have in quite some time. Keep working at it until you get there.
Victory is near!
AQUARIUS [Jan 20 - Feb 19]
You are going deep this week Aquarius, because you want to. Enough separation and detachment, or staying on the outskirts of an experience. The Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars are in Virgo, in your house of the Soul and forming heavenly angles of support to Saturn in your house of dreams and the timeless realm. Your ruler Uranus is in your house of the emotional body and has already effectively unlocked a door for you, so now it is your turn to follow where the light leads, even if you have no idea what you will find. There is an element of trust that is required now in order for you to rightly evolve. You will also be deeply wanting to honor the energetic gift that is in your midst. Trends like these may not come around this way again for quite some time, so do not squander the priceless nature of this energy. Your inner world will far exceed anything going on in the outer universe so take a dive and explore the riches that await.
Your next move will be obvious!
PISCES [Feb 19 - Mar 20]
While your path is forever being watched and guided from on high, your ruler Neptune in your sign is spending precious last weeks benefiting from a divine alignment to the North Node in fellow water sign Cancer. Consider the dream that your Soul has been energizing since May. What events have played out that allowed you to reach more of the ideal? Just because the North Node, the symbol for your destiny, will move on due to its faster speed, it does not mean anything is lost. Everything that you have energized in the past few months has been set in motion now. Use the next three weeks to maximize the remaining influence, as it will keep your Soul hovering higher with the potential for more starry limelight. You may be all water but the next few weeks are loaded with earth, which is a good way to take further steps to secure the dream. The Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars are in your opposite sign of Virgo and forming a strong angle of support to Saturn, strengthening your relationships with others. A little effort here and there on your part will go a long way so be sure to nurture those special bonds. In addition, loving Venus is forming a powerful angle to Pluto just before the weekend, to gift you with a banner breakthrough in a key connection. Love, love, and more love.
That’s your way in!