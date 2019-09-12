ARIES [Mar 21 - Apr 19]
Wherever Mars is matters. This is true for all Souls, but this is especially true for you, Aries. Why? Because Mars rules your sign. Mars is the planet of action and instinct, it represents those desires that light your fire. You need the freedom to feel all the way through an adventure and the very last thing you want is someone getting in your way. Very little in life comes free however, and with a stellium of planets in the workhorse sign of Virgo, you are currently ‘working hard for it’, and in some cases, ‘paying for it’. I remember an old friend with plenty of fire saying, “You’ve gotta pay the price equal to its worth." Fortunately, your ruler Mars is in fine shape and in a strong position to get a truck load of things accomplished, including all of the un-fun things in life that are calling for your attention. Mars is strategically positioned this week to help you make significant strides in your journey. Mercury and Venus do enter Libra on Saturday, Sept. 14, to invite in more love and less sweat so a greater balancing can occur. By this time next week, a new chapter in your Soul’s journey begins as Saturn stations direct after four months of combing through your past.
Do all you can to prepare for the launch!
TAURUS [Apr 20 - May 21]
It would be ideal if we could make decisions with our heads as well as our hearts equally. Each side plays a role in helping your Soul make big decisions and anytime you lean too far in one direction, you will end up wishing you had recruited the other side for more guidance. This week your ruler Venus is traveling with Mercury, the planet of the mind, and you will be receiving a perfect blend of information combined with reminding you of how something feels. Venus and Mercury reach the twenty-ninth degree mark of Virgo together before stepping into Libra on Saturday, Sept. 14. This shifts from more practical matters to an energy that fuels a greater relationship focus. Communications with others can prove to flow with greater ease and a mutual desire to grow your connection may also be a strong contributor to your success when you come together to resolve something that feels like it has been hanging in the air to be cleared. If something is too obvious to be ignored, deal with it and it will be done.
Mars in fellow earth sign Virgo is also connecting productively with Pluto for the next week solid, so tap into the power to metamorphosize your relationship in a profound way, for the energy available to you now is letting you know that you most certainly can!
GEMINI [May 22 - Jun 21]
There is nothing like a little bit of love following you around. Who would ever say no to that? Not you and not me. Your ruler Mercury is in Virgo and is traveling with sweet Venus until together they shift signs and enter fellow air sign Libra on Saturday, Sept.14. While there may feel to have been repeated problems surfacing, there will be a way to work through the mayhem. Mars in Virgo is progressively aligning with deliberate determination to Pluto to help you work through something for good. Enough of the same old symptom manifesting, you can get to the root of the cause and nip it in the bud. This shift of Venus and Mercury into Libra will also help you establish more balance and come to an agreement or find a solution that works for all concerned. Jupiter’s square to Neptune this week can blow things out of proportion or make something appear too good to be true or too much of a mess to untangle, so ride this tide out a bit longer and you will get the proof you need to feel confident about which way to turn.
Keep your nose to the grindstone and your faith on full and you will come out on top!
CANCER [Jun 22 - Jul 22]
In times of weakness, where do you turn? Who do you lean on? With action Mars mainlined to the North Node in your sign, you will not need to rely on anyone but yourself for strength and comfort this week. This is a life long lesson for your Soul Cancer but Mars is contributing a stream of courage and confidence for you take on something that in the past would have had you in retreat mode. Mars continues on and progressively finds older brother Pluto in your opposite sign to empower you to work on the tough stuff in those karmic connections. Very little will cause a stir of fear in you now. If someone wants to pick a fight, you will remain vertical and ready for a game changing response. You have all you need now to deal with some old emotional content so you can clear the muck that has clogged your connection. Mercury and Venus are traveling together in Virgo early on and then enter Libra on Saturday, Sept.14, energizing greater harmony at home and with the ones you love. There will feel to be a greater ease of exchange and a deeper union can be formed. If someone wants to talk about what has been felt but not spoken, do not be afraid to deal with that door.
Only good can come from an honest interplay!
LEO [Jul 23 - Aug 22]
As we approach the weekend, the Sun in Virgo illuminates an avenue where your Soul can experience a greater feeling of empowerment. Someone may invest in you or you may discover a pathway that leads to an ascent to your own personal power Sometimes all it takes is seeing something in the right light and the way forward becomes clear. Action Mars is also in Virgo, and energizing a crescendo effect of energy with its growing trine to Pluto, to help you solve a financial problem or resolve a work conflict. The key this week is to keep those wheels in motion and focus on your goal. There may be a myriad of things that are attempting to throw you off your game but if you keep your eye on the ultimate destination, you will rise above whatever distractions are working hard to bring you down. Loving Venus and Mercury are moving in tandem at the tail end of Virgo but enter Libra in your house of communication on Saturday, Sept. 14, injecting more harmony within those verbal exchanges along with energizing more creative bursts worth molding. You will be craving more love and beauty on the heels of some hardship with the recent Virgo grind.
Ask for what is sitting on the tip of your tongue. All that you need is at your fingertips!
VIRGO [Aug 23 - Sep 22]
Life has been delivering an experience that is right up your alley as you have been attracting many things that are energizing just the right Virgo groove. Your ruler Mercury spends his final days in your sign as he travels with loving Venus until they enter Libra together on Saturday, Sept. 14. Utilize this remaining energy to receive an extra spirited hit of the Sun, one with enough juice to carry you through winter. We can already feel the light changing in the North as the days shorten and prepare us for a change of season. Fortunately, Mars is also in your sign in your house of new beginnings to grant you with an added motivational thrust as he progressively trines Pluto, in your house of the heart, deepening your passion to actualize your true purpose on this planet. This trend may also contribute to the metamorphosis of a love connection that means a great deal to you. The key is, you are in charge this week so do not let another Soul tell you otherwise.
Do something meaningful with this energetic edge and it will set you up nicely for many months to come!
LIBRA [Sep 23 - Oct 23]
With so much recent energy in Virgo in your house of the invisible realm, much of the efforts you have been making may have felt to be slipping through your fingers in places. It may also have felt as if something is just beyond your reach. Fortunately, all of that will be changing this week. Your ruler Venus is traveling with Mercury at the final degrees of Virgo and together they will cross the threshold into your sign Libra, on Saturday, Sept. 14. This in and of itself will allow you to feel more like yourself, along with a more optimistic view of the future versus the foggy feeling of uncertainty. Action Mars will remain working behind the scenes in Virgo and will not enter your sign until late in the eve on October 3rd in the west. However, in the next week, Mars will join forces with Pluto in a way that strengthens your emotional body and gifts you with an inner trust that makes you feel like you have the power to accomplish anything with the Universe’s help. A shift in your inner experience will dramatically effect your ability to influence your outer reality.
Tune into the love and pay it forward!
SCORPIO [Oct 24 - Nov 21]
You get an extra surge of energetic support this week when warrior Mars combines with Soul intent to your ruler Pluto in Capricorn. This is about building something that makes a deep difference in your journey. It’s about doing the inner work as well so you can be your best in the outside world. Your mind will be plugged into the cosmos in such a way that unexpected downloads of innovative content could very well drop right in. You may be wondering how you were not able to think of this before, for something may feel to be so simple and obvious. Jupiter and Neptune are squaring one another so make sure that whatever you are receiving will lead to activities that equal energy well spent versus overextending yourself. We all know that you do not do anything half way, Scorpio. With Mercury and Venus working in a tight pair and entering Libra on Saturday, Sept. 14, you will surely be feeling some heavenly help from your higher guides, especially if you take a moment to recognize their presence.
If you need something, seriously, just ask!
SAGITTARIUS [Nov 22 - Dec 21]
You may be trying to discern truth from fiction this week as your ruler Jupiter in your sign is squaring nebulous Neptune in Pisces. On the one hand, this energy can energize quite the dream scheme, which can be ever so inspiring. But it may also energize an illusion if one is not careful. At the very least, you may be feeling some emotional over whelm. The good news is that there is plenty of earth energy to keep you grounded and clear when and where you need to be. Mercury and Venus are traveling as a team in Virgo up at the top of your chart early on this week to keep you dialed in and focused on the career tasks at hand. Together they enter Libra on Saturday, Sept. 14, which is sure to improve your communications and connection with loving others. Lastly, action Mars is in Virgo and forming an angle of precision to Pluto in your house of earnings, suggesting the efforts you are making now are sure to pay off soon, as well as in the long run.
Keep putting your heart in all the right places and the universe will reward you in full!
CAPRICORN [Dec 22 - Jan 19]
You have been putting one strong foot in front of the other and it has been making a visible difference in your feeling of progress. Sure, there may have been a few setbacks here and there, but it is the step back that enforces needed reflection so right action can continue. We all need to rest on that climb. All of this earth energy in Virgo has been supporting you well, and with action Mars forming a massive trine to Pluto in your sign in the coming week, there may feel to be nothing you cannot accomplish if you dedicate your whole Soul to the process. In addition, Mercury and Venus are taking their final steps in Virgo in the coming days before entering Libra on Saturday, Sept. 14, which will help you work on the details of something in order to make it pretty and next to perfect. Mercury and Venus’ presence in Libra will energize greater success in your career pursuits, so keep energizing the dream. Stretch your vision to exceed beyond what your eyes can see, yet keep it realistic so it is attainable.
This in combination guarantees a big win!
AQUARIUS [Jan 20 - Feb 19]
If life has been feeling more intense lately, this is because a chain of planets have been steeping in a karmic stew. Several planets in Virgo have been moving through your house of the Soul, forcing you to get to the bottom of it and call on the obvious. The Sun shines a light on something you have not seen before and this reveals a wound that finally needs to heal, a piece of your past that has made you feel broken in some way. Mercury and Venus will exit this zone on Saturday, Sept. 14, when they enter fellow air sign Libra and grant you immediate relief from the recent plunge. Action Mars is still in this sector and reaching out to Pluto, the planet of empowerment, in your house of the invisible realm, suggesting wherever you are making efforts to grow, your higher ups are going to let your progress be known. This may offer you some timely healing or a feeling of long overdue closure. The most important thing to remember this week is that you are not alone and if you trust in what you feel and yet cannot see, there will be a way to work out any kind of karmic kink.
Where there is a will, there will always be a way!
PISCES [Feb 19 - Mar 20]
Your Ruler Neptune is still holding on. Neptune is in your sign Pisces and will be still for approximately five more years. However, currently Neptune is forming a rare angle to the Nodes, energizing a healing of the past and a harmonization with your future. Neptune is also receiving rare support from Saturn in Capricorn from now until the end of November, an energy that will not be available quite like this again in your lifetime. The next two months are helping you set up and shape the dream. There will be periods that will offer proof that the vision is becoming real so do find a way to be patient with an ongoing process. A handful of planets are in your house of relationships in Virgo and bringing a tight focus here. Mercury and Venus exit Virgo and enter Libra on Saturday, Sept. 14, potentially deepening karmic ties. Action Mars is in this sector until early October, but this week forms a compelling angle of support to powerful Pluto in your house of friendships, suggesting a key connection is growing and the bonds within your tribe or community may also feel to be strengthening.
Join forces with those on your ‘team’ and there is no telling how far you can take it!