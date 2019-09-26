ARIES [Mar 21 - Apr 19]
Wherever things have fallen too far out of balance, it is time to push the re-set button on a key relationship in your life. Several planets are now spilling into your opposite sign with Mercury, Venus, and a New Moon in Libra bringing a charge of connection to your world of others on Saturday, Sept.28. Your ruler Mars is still in Virgo but will enter Libra as well by the end of next week. On the day of the New Moon, Father Time Saturn, merges with the South Node in Capricorn to bring emotional themes that have not been serving your evolution to a close. You may become very serious about a new commitment or you may find that a relationship that has already been percolating literally comes to life. There may be some obstacles early on, but the way could potentially clear in the coming weeks. Responsibilities run high with work tasks and career ambitions but this week, making time for loved ones will be essential in order to experience heavenly harmony in your world. Keep it all in balance, and there will be less fight, more love, and greater flow!
TAURUS [Apr 20 - May 21]
In an area of your life where justice needs to be served, it cannot come soon enough. An energetic shift of planets into the sign of Libra can highlight areas along your journey where life has felt to swing into an extreme. A New Moon in Libra on Saturday, Sept. 28, brings whatever is suffering into focus and it has you not only feeling tired of an old relationship dynamic, it has you reaching for a better way forward and through. Your ruler Venus is in Libra and traveling with Mercury, the planet that thrives on the details, and together they are going to help you solve a problem. Saturn in fellow earth sign Capricorn is also crossing over the transiting South Node, the symbol for your past, which can have you reaching the roof of your tolerance for something while at the same time energizing a sustainable vision for what comes next. It may also be that someone you love is not happy with where they have landed and you are working to help them with a re-direct. Action Mars is still in fellow earth sign Virgo until the end of next week, which makes you manifesting magnet. Keep the drive alive, you are climbing to your sweet spot!
GEMINI [May 22 - Jun 21]
With so much earth energy shifting into the air sign of Libra, your relationships across the board are coming into clearer view. In addition, a New Moon in Libra on Saturday, Sept. 28, re-emphasizes this focus, and a balancing act of tending more responsibly to those meaningful connections becomes a priority. Loving Venus and your ruler Mercury, the planet of expression, are also traveling together through Libra and warrior Mars follows by my next forecast. Having Venus as your travel companion can only enhance your journey and increase your magnetism and value to others. With Mars still in Virgo, there will either be emotional inflammation within the home or health issues surfacing due to a challenged immune system as the seasons change. It may be too that you are carrying some guilt or holding on too tightly to doubt or a lingering fear. In essence however, you are gaining more energetic leverage and you are experiencing more cosmic favor to strike the best possible balance to keep your Soul engine humming. Keep going!
CANCER [Jun 22 - Jul 22]
What’s new? You, that’s who. Your ruler, the Moon, will be new on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Libra, in your house of home and the emotional spaces where you dwell. Mercury and loving Venus are also traveling through Libra and they are doing what they can to invite in a more pleasing parade of activity. Transiting Saturn is crossing over the South Node in Capricorn, the symbol for the past, suggesting something that has been weighing on you is now complete. It can also represent a time when you begin to experience more of a harvest for all of the years you have dedicated to an unfolding development. This can be experienced as an emotional graduation on your part, or an experience of how you have matured and evolved within your relationships, as well as within your own Soul. These energetic tides breed more love and vitality into your journey, and the more you allow yourself the freedom to walk with a vulnerable skin, the more depth, beauty, and meaning you will experience. When I say vulnerable, I do not mean weak. I am referring to being open and certain, while remaining strong in that tender center of yours. It is a beautiful thing. Stay soft and an impressive inner strength will emerge!
LEO [Jul 23 - Aug 22]
A pleasing way of communicating can make all the difference in the world this week. You know this for yourself when someone comes at you and leads with a criticism versus reminding you first of all the things that make you shine. It is about keeping the other person’s needs in mind as you lean into conversation. Your ruler, the Sun, joins a New Moon in Libra on Saturday, Sept. 28, in your house of communication, to open a door for more harmonious engagement with others. Think first about how you would most like to be spoken to before saying a word, and the rest will gloriously come together. Mercury and Venus are also partnering through the sign of Libra and will be working together to help you re-write your way forward as a result of what is no longer adding onto you. Transiting Saturn in Capricorn is also crossing over the South Node, the symbol for your past, to put a stop to whatever is inhibiting your evolution. You do find a way to talk about the tough stuff Leo, and you find this week that is wasn’t as hard as you thought it would be. Fresh starts with a heart and a holy lift await!
VIRGO [Aug 23 - Sep 22]
Love is forever within reach with your ruler Mercury traveling with Venus in Libra. A New Moon, also in Libra, adds the potential for even more flavor on Saturday, Sept. 28, especially when you stop to think about how another is feeling and you do something about it. Willful Mars is still powering through your sign and has had you going after what it is that you want and you have not been slowing down for a second. You still benefit from the energy and the confidence that Mars arouses until the end of next week, so feed off this feeling and let it light that fire in you to initiate something you have wanted but never had the guts to go after. This increase in drive is meant to help you step deeper into a desire and give it a bit more of your essence. Transiting Saturn is in fellow earth sign Capricorn and crossing over the South Node, the symbol for your past, further securing a passionate connection or a meaningful creative endeavor. It will induce a greater feeling of personal purpose within the journey of your Soul, while also pushing you to go all the way. So get up, and go Virgo, go!
LIBRA [Sep 23 - Oct 23]
I couldn’t help but think of you Libra when listening to these song lyrics by Lady Antebellum. The band sings, “It’s supposed to hurt, it’s a broken heart, but to movin' on, is the hardest part. It comes in waves, the letting go, but the memory fades, everybody knows. What if time doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do, what if I never get over you?” Transiting Saturn, the archetype of time, is in Capricorn and coming across the South Node, to close a door on your past. There may be emotions that you feel you can never reconcile or gain adequate closure, but with a New Moon in your sign on Saturday, Sept. 28, as well as your ruler Venus and Mercury also in Libra, more love and less ache is coming. Action Mars is also helping you deal with unfinished business and he is working hard to help you deal with all the loose threads so you can finally and forever heal. Mars then storms into your sign the end of next week to infuse you with a welcomed dose of fire power. Stay receptive and open for guidance, then get ready to rumble!
SCORPIO [Oct 24 - Nov 21]
Your ruler Pluto is slowing down his retrograde tour and will be coming to a stop on Thursday, Oct. 3. Prior to this point, it can feel like your Soul is a top that has been spinning in a recovery of lost memories and necessary steps that were vital for your evolution. So imagine what occurs as that top slows itself as it comes to a halt. It wobbles before it stops. Your Soul will be bringing all of the recent teachings into your days moving forward but some private healing still needs to happen. A New Moon in Libra in your house of the heavens occurs on Saturday, Sept.28, energizing an experience of culmination, especially as it relates to your relationship past. Mercury and Venus are also in Libra in this same zone and keeping your thoughts and feelings immersed with a similar intention so you can step into your future more whole. Transiting Saturn in Capricorn is crossing over the South Node, putting a full stop on a piece of your past that you no longer wish to carry with you, a feeling of flat out being done with something. Very simply, this could equal feeling finished with dragging forward memories that are not contributing to your Soul in any way. So be done. A Bigger dream beckons!
SAGITTARIUS [Nov 22 - Dec 21]
With so much energy shifting out of earth and into thin air, it takes the edge off of the grind and opens doors for more oxygen and a fresh face of perspective. A New Moon in air sign Libra on Saturday, Sept 28, invites a welcomed change of energy and scenery for you Sag to keep your heart charged and your Soul inspired. Loving Venus and Mercury are also in Libra and are activating a restlessness in you to explore some alternative landscapes with others who speak your same language. This could not have come at a better time. Transiting Saturn is crossing over the South Node, the symbol for the past, which can cause you to feel weighed down by the pressure of responsibility and pressing timelines but you it does suggest that even if you are not done with something, you are getting close. Inhale the hope of liberating relief and exhale the doom and gloom. You never stay down for long, and this week you will experience a rising moment that will be worth documenting!
CAPRICORN [Dec 22 - Jan 19]
Haven’t you tortured yourself enough with a piece of history? Wouldn’t you say it is time for some full-on forgiveness, of yourself or of another. Whatever it may be, with your ruler Saturn in your sign and crossing over the South Node, it is time to finally put something to rest and leave it where it belongs, in the past. Any natural guilt your Soul may still carry is meant to linger in those inner halls so certain choices are not made again. But whatever else you have been lugging around can be thrown into the fire. Put a hammer to it, or the gavel, whatever you see fit, and ka-boom, it can finally be done. A New Moon in Libra approaches and it suggests it is time to become your own inner authority. This trend can also sweeten the pot of your ambitions and increase your magnetism within those career and public realms. Mercury and Venus are in this sector as well, which makes for some very convincing wing support on your flight. Trust in your team!
AQUARIUS [Jan 20 - Feb 19]
Everything has a limit and you too have reached a certain ceiling. Transiting Saturn is in Capricorn and crossing over the South Node, the symbol for the past, which can remove your tolerance for anything that limits you in any way. Fortunately, a New Moon in fellow air sign Libra is brewing and it is sure to free things up this Saturday, Sept. 28, whether it is an outing that has you deep in the beauty of nature or out on an adventure with someone you love. Mercury and loving Venus are also in Libra, encouraging you to connect with the glamour of life versus feeling snuffed out by emotional hardships. If you put yourself in motion in a direction toward birthing a favorable experience, it won’t be long before find you have arrived. Visualize the ideal and then start chipping away at it. The vision alone will breed a world of emotional freedom. Embark upon a journey to explore distant horizons, literally or figuratively, and you will feel out of this world!
PISCES [Feb 19 - Mar 20]
With your ruler Neptune recently forming its final square to Jupiter, the planet of expansion, you may have been feeling as if you were swimming in a sea overwhelm. Perhaps far too much has been on your plate or because of your sensitive nature, you may have been osmosing the collective to such a degree that it has been making you dizzy. You ‘feel it all’, so it would not be surprising. A New Moon in Libra on Saturday, Sept 28, in your house of empowerment, is opening doors for new Soul connections that are integral to your ongoing evolution, and there will be those you can lean on. Loving Venus and Mercury are also in this zone and contributing to your desire to go far deeper into your journey. With Saturn in Capricorn making its final crossing over the South Node, the symbol for your past, you can consider a certain hurdle finally being cleared. You have done the leg work and paid your dues, prepare for a journey of deep meaning, thus elevation!