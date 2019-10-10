ARIES [Mar 21 - Apr 19]
It is quite likely going to be a ‘high on emotion’ kind of week, as a Full Moon is brewing in your sign Aries, completing itself on Sunday, Oct. 13. Pure emotion is a powerful force to reckon with and there is nothing that your mind will be able to convince you of otherwise. This Full Moon may also unlock a load of rage if hard feelings have been bottled up, so do allow yourself to closely examine the heat within that may be rifling up to the surface for release. Your ruler Mars is in the sign of Libra, so my sense is that some of what may be hot to the touch is linked with an injustice of some kind, whether it is something you feel is happening to you or someone you love, or else injustices occurring out in the world. Of course the warrior within you will want to go to battle to defend yourself or someone you love, just be sure that this one is worth your heart and time. Fortunately, Jupiter in fellow fire sign Sagittarius is ideally aligned with the Full Moon, energizing a strong intuition and optimal outcomes when your Soul is in the right place.
Your growth is the world’s gain!
TAURUS [Apr 20 - May 21]
Relationships reach center stage, Taurus. Your ruler Venus is now in your opposite sign of Scorpio and traveling with Mercury, the planet of communication, and it is having a way of pulling you out of your cave, (we all know you treasure your down time), and getting you out into the world. Karmic roundabouts are also deep in the mix of your journey as you work to resolve what feels unfinished with others. The theme of trust is up as well, so if you are feeling uneasy about anyone you care about along these lines, be sure to speak up and get to the depths of your concerns, so you can remove any energy that is making you doubt your connection. A Full Moon in Aries on Sunday, Oct. 13, brings a broken relationship to a healing head, letting you know if it is here to stay or gone for good. This lunar influence also energizes the initiation of new dreams and fresh starts on the heels of something that had fallen apart.
Leaving the fear at your feet and going deep brings out the very best in you, and you find that it also unearths far more than you knew you had in you!
GEMINI [May 22 - Jun 21]
You may be feeling pulled into an area of deeper investigation, even to the point where you feel as if you are ‘splitting hairs’. You may be researching something that is best for you by measuring the pros of cons, and analyzing what would ultimately be best for your future. It is like trying to get to the bottom of a health ailment that you do not have a diagnosis for. There are symptoms but until you understand the cause, you will not be able to accurately treat the thing without worrying if it will return. You will get to the root of something this week as your detective abilities are off the chart with your ruler Mercury, as well as Venus, being in Scorpio. It may also be that you are working on the deep details of your business in order to make it function at its best, which includes making sure you are working with others you can trust. A Full Moon in Aries, in your house of change and breakthroughs, on Sunday, Oct. 13, may have you feeling more restless than usual, if that is possible, but it is motivating you to do something radical. With Mars, the ruler for Aries, in fellow air sign Libra, your creative circuits are exploding.
Follow the artistically clever charge!
CANCER [Jun 22 - Jul 22]
You may have a shy side to your nature, and prefer laying low versus shouting out, but you are going to find your bold and become it this week. Your ruler, the awesome Moon, is going to be Full in fired-up Aries this Sunday, Oct. 13, in your house of ambitions and the public self. With Mars, the ruler for Aries, in Libra in your house of the emotional body, something may be stirring those waters of insecurity, increasing your feeling of vulnerability, but it takes this kind of stretch of the comfort zone in order to reach the next level of the climb. The Soul evolves and grows through this very current. Fortunately, you have some extra planetary help as Mercury and loving Venus are both in fellow water sign Scorpio, empowering you to recover the full depth of your potential. It will require you to put yourself out there in a big way, and to remember your value, which means asking for what you know in your Soul you are worth.
Prove it to yourself and you will prove it to everyone in your midst!
LEO [Jul 23 - Aug 22]
A Full Moon in fellow fire sign Aries is days away from illuminating the way. On Sunday, Oct. 13, this lunar ball of light is charged with a vision that will motivate you to high heaven. Generous Jupiter in your fire counterpart sign of Sagittarius is also involved and increasing the stakes for success as he trines this Full Moon in Aries. Mars, the ruler for Aries, is in Libra, which gives you an added gift in how you express your creative self, as well as in your ability to reach others with a message they will want to hear. You will be genuinely inspired for outreach and for resolution where it is warranted and your desire for things to play out more peacefully than they have been is reaching a new heights. Loving Venus and Mercury are now in Scorpio, in your house of home and the emotional body, increasing karmic themes and triggering issues involving trust. The only way to deal with what makes you uncomfortable, is to get right into the center of it.
This week is your green light!
VIRGO [Aug 23 - Sep 22]
Whenever your ruler shifts signs, you feel it immediately. Mercury recently left ‘keeping-life-light’ Libra and entered dark and deep-seated Scorpio. This helps you in many ways however, as Scorpio is a compatible sign and will energize a more intense focus and ability to get to the crux of what you must. For example, if you are a college student, it can help you gain a far deeper understanding of something versus just staying on the surface of the facts. It will also influence your desire to immerse yourself more into your journey as well as within your relationships. Loving Venus also just entered Scorpio, energizing a desire to relate within that deeper vein. If that wasn’t enough, a Full Moon in Aries, occurs on Sunday, Oct. 13, in your house of the Soul, a naturally Scorpio-ruled house, suggesting you will be plunging full bore into your instinct with more fire and force, without stopping to analyze why and what for. A word that comes to mind this week for you Virgo is "intentional". When you are deliberate with your desires, you will gain considerable ground.
Go there!
LIBRA [Sep 23 - Oct 23]
Your ruler Venus may have just left your sign, but action Mars is still powering through Libra to help you access the energy you need to either go to bat for 'justice sake' or to keep your life balanced and in sync with your wants and needs. You are a natural diplomat but something may have pushed you beyond your tolerance for keeping the peace and avoiding conflict. To further egg you on, a Full Moon in warrior Aries, in your house of relationships, on Sunday, Oct. 13, is lighting a fire in you that is not about to get snuffed out anytime soon. Honest Juppy is in Sagittarius, the sign Jupiter naturally rules, and he is forming a convincing angle to this lunar tide, suggesting the truth can and will win as long as you stay in the ring. In addition, the more you communicate directly and honestly, the better your connections will flow and go. With your ruler Venus and Mercury both in Scorpio, this speaks to themes involving accessing a feeling of empowerment and going at something on your own, if necessary.
Trust yourself, and you will prevail!
SCORPIO [Oct 24 - Nov 21]
A little help goes one hellava long way this week, Scorpio. Mental Mercury and now loving Venus are both in your sign and they will be spicing up your life when and where they can. This helps and enhances your communications and ability to express your deepest wishes and essential needs, and it increases your magnetism. In essence, you have the gift of persuasion. These trends will also increase the acuity of your psychic abilities, so your reading of any given situation gives you a leg-up. A Full Moon in Aries on Sunday, Oct. 13, occurs in your house of health and habits, which may activate a feeling of overwhelm, involving too much on your feeling plate, so pay attention to how that may be stressing your immune system. Action Mars is in Libra which is bringing to light areas of needed healing for you. Try not to react to those old triggers, and instead respond to the reason for their return so you can finally purge the remnants of emotional shrapnel that have been lodged in your heart and soul.
Clean and clear this week and you will be attracting a whole lot more of not only what you wish for and need, but deeply want!
SAGITTARIUS [Nov 22 - Dec 21]
Whenever you see fire, your eyes light up. Why? Because you too are made of fire, and fire likes fire. It stokes your desires and fans those flames to run free like a wild stallion in the wind. A Full Moon in fellow fire sign Aries is sure to set your heart on fire in some heavenly way. Your ruler Jupiter is in your sign and also auspiciously aligned with this lunar light, and it will have a way of opening big doors for you, Sag. An awesome breath of faith will return to your lungs again after what may have felt like a long winter in terms of getting to this point, as Mars, the ruler for Aries, is in Libra in your house of breakthroughs. Mercury and Venus are traveling through Scorpio in your house of dreams, so do not be surprised if timely messages intended specifically for your Soul filter through your dreams. Stay deeply tuned in to those invisible spaces as they are ripe for powerful exchanges. You are known for being able to turn just a little bit of faith into a mountain of manifestation.
Prove to the Gods that you’ve still got it!
CAPRICORN [Dec 22 - Jan 19]
At any given point in time, the Soul has an opportunity for growth or decay. With Pluto, the planet of empowerment, and your ruler Saturn, the planet of time, both in your sign, you are being pushed in every moment to grow. Fortunately, you are like an old oak tree who feeds off of that feeling. Now with Mars in Libra in your house of ambitions and career, it may very well be driving you more than ever to continue your ascent. You are not one to give up or to go down without a street fight and these trends are going to remind you of the ‘true grit’ you were blessed to be born with. A Full Moon in Aries on Sunday, Oct. 13, may be ringing some emotional alarm bells as they light a vulnerable fire within you, bringing your attention to an area of growth that is essential for your next stage of evolution. To your good fortune, Jupiter, who can operate like the Hotei Buddha, is expanding your heavenly horizons while forming a prosperous angle to this Full Moon, energizing a higher climb that gifts you with a glorious view of your starry potential. Now that you have the beautiful vision in place, it is time to get back to work.
Whistling encouraged, for the process of getting there is half the fun!
AQUARIUS [Jan 20 - Feb 19]
The degree of inner desire and drive to go after your version of the ideal may very well be increasing with Mars in fellow air sign Libra fanning those flames of expansion in every direction. This sector also includes higher education, philosophical wanderings, international pursuits and cross-cultural interests. At the very least, you want to spread yours wings and fly wherever that wild gust of wind will carry you. A Full Moon in Aries on Sunday, Oct. 13, increases the diversity of interests you are having, and with Jupiter in fine alignment to this lunar ball of light, there may be very little you will not consider. Relationships with others who share your same passion is vital now and with Mercury and Venus in Scorpio in your house of career and the public self, you will be driven to ride that edge of discomfort to push a limit if it equals a chance to empower yourself.
Let your heart and Soul speak to what is first and foremost on that bucket list, and then dive in, head first!!
PISCES [Feb 19 - Mar 20]
With truth-seeker Jupiter has moved beyond that foggy square to your ruler Neptune, the road is beginning to clear. Life may have felt too good to be true at times, and at times perhaps it was. Maybe something has caused you to question clear steps you have taken, starting with a tinge of insecurity linked with whether or not you could trust the dream. However, with Saturn in position now to secure the ideal in the next month with a favorable sextile to Neptune, you will experience the universe backing your efforts to step strongly into your Soul shoes again. Mars is in Libra which can cause the confidence to swing at times but with a Full Moon in Aries on Sunday, Oct. 13, forming a favorable trine to Jupiter in your house of recognition, you can be sure that your name will be called and joyfully heard in due time. Mercury and Venus are also now both traveling through fellow water sign Scorpio, proving to feed your faith by the day. Remember to call on your guides when need be.
They are a whisper away!