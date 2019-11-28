ARIES [Mar 21 - Apr 19]
Mars is keeping your Soul deep in the recesses of your story. It will not be allowing you to waiver or wander, it is putting your nose straight in the center of it. With your ruler Mars now in Scorpio, he is unearthing the very depths of your desires and he is speaking to you through your instinctual body, letting you know what steps are next to drive you forward. It’s about maximizing your motion and not wasting time. Fortunately, loving Venus just entered stable Capricorn and is progressively forming an angle of great support, called a sextile, to Mars, empowering you to travel to greater depths within your journey while experiencing relative stability and leverage as you go. Venus is also connecting easily to radical Uranus in Taurus at the same which can make the progress happen at the speed of light. It can happen as fast as you make up your mind. Like a light switch, everything can change in a blink. You have everything you need energetically speaking to make what you seek happen.
Reach higher and the skies may feel to open, just because you asked!
TAURUS [Apr 20 - May 21]
Invaluable!
GEMINI [May 22 - Jun 21]
Go the extra mile and it may just work a miracle for you!
CANCER [Jun 22 - Jul 22]
This time it's your mind that could very well work some magic, so put it to work and then follow it with action!
LEO [Jul 23 - Aug 22]
A significant energetic shift has arrived, and there is more than enough charge to change just about everything in your heart for the better!
VIRGO [Aug 23 - Sep 22]
It is all a matter of interpretation this week, Virgo. All things do happen for a reason, whether we like it or not. There is no such thing as a coincidence and the law of cause and effect is a real deal. Early on, something may be causing a snag in your plans reminding you how little control you have at times, whether it’s the weather that has turned your life upside down or another person’s reality that has put a wedge in your world. Whatever initially doesn’t look ideal will soon be changing your mind about how you feel about it. Your ruler Mercury is in Scorpio and is forming a strong trine to Neptune in your house of relationships. At the same time Neptune stations direct after being retrograde for five months. This is strong statement for an ecstatic lift. This opens doors for the clearest of communication where compassion and forgiveness is at the threshold of your exchange. It softens you, thus opens you, thus heals you. It can bring out the very best of what you and another have to offer one another in a relationship and it can allow you to be on the same page. You need that and so do they. Loving Venus is in fellow earth sign Capricorn and brilliantly combining with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, while also partnering powerfully with Mars in Scorpio. You will know just how to deeply reach someone and your voice will make a permanent mark, of the best possible kind.
Palpable joy as a result of rapid growth is a whisper away!
LIBRA [Sep 23 - Oct 23]
There is nothing like being caught in a storm. The holidays can cause enough stress as it is but throw in some harsh weather and it can send the Soul into a tailspin. However, something happens when we are forced to stop as a result of that which is out of our control, thus out of our hands. It brings the focus to the present moment. The concern over recipe ingredients or whether there is enough silverware to go around goes straight out the window. It is a moment that requires active surrender. Neptune in Pisces is stationing direct on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after months of being retrograde. Mercury is in Scorpio and aligning with ideal precision to Neptune, suggesting something that has made you ill in one way or another is on track to resolve itself now. A higher hand can feel to be extended under these starry skies as well. But the even bigger boost this week is that your ruler Venus is now in Capricorn and partnering with Mars in Scorpio with empowering grace. This gifts you with an inner strength you did not know you possessed and an ability to handle just about anything that is thrown at you. You will also benefit from Venus’ link to Uranus early on as you receive an unexpected lift from someone who has the power or the means to positively change your life. Someone recognizes your gift, as well as your need, and they want nothing more than to ‘pay it forward’.
All you have to do is accept!
SCORPIO [Oct 24 - Nov 21]
You have just cleared a highly chaotic energy field as Mars in your sign was just opposing unpredictable Uranus. Almost overnight life will feel to be shifting and settling down again as loving Venus entered steady Capricorn and is aligning in secure ways to Mars in your sign. This can improve your life across the board, from love to finances. In addition,Venus is ideally trining Uranus, which can serve as a catalyst in your life to propel you into a stream of more stimulating energetic connection with others. It can get you out of a pickle in a snap or suddenly send you down a new and exciting road with another. Relationships can skyrocket in the best possible way under these cosmic influences. Mercury, the planet of communication, is in your sign and forming a healing angle to Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, serving to help you finally and forever resolve something painful that you have been carrying forward with you. Neptune stations direct on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after five months retrograde, and in your own way, you too will finally be feeling as if a certain fog has lifted. Emotional seas are ideal for deeply bonding and moving on.
Raise your sail!
SAGITTARIUS [Nov 22 - Dec 21]
We enter this week with a New Moon in your sign on Tuesday, Nov. 26, which is bound to raise your spirits at the very least. It keeps your stride honest and your trust high, with an understanding that nothing energizes a greater feeling of freedom than the truth. A great deal is lining up for you now Sag, it all depends on whether you can see the silver lining in key situations. Action Mars is in Scorpio which can flavor your mood with a visceral intensity but loving Venus has entered stable Capricorn and she is joining Mars in a dance that is destined to make you feel more whole. On her way to Mars, Venus aligns electrically with Uranus on Thanksgiving Day, gifting you a great deal to be grateful for. In some cases, recent successes may be opening unforeseen doors to your future and you are being valued more than ever before. For some, this recognition of efforts made may be filtering down from the heavens as the higher-ups witness courageous strides on your part. So the wealth will either be within or visible in the nature of what you are now attracting in the outer world as a result of your passionate climb.
Keep your faith high and your heart humble and there is no limit to where this can go!
CAPRICORN [Dec 22 - Jan 19]
As your ruler Saturn in your sign marches toward Pluto, your Soul is slowly closing a chapter. While one piece of your journey is finishing, many sparks of new life are inspiring your heart of hearts and stimulating your senses like never before. Loving Venus just entered your sign and she knows exactly what you need. I have a Capricorn friend who is forever taking care of others and just as Venus entered Cap, she got the flu bug and ended up flat on her back, this time with no other choice but for others to take care of her. What she needed was to simply stop, and to receive. In her reality it took getting sick in order for this to happen. You do not have to carry the world on your back anymore. With Venus now forming a favorable trine to electric Uranus, your needs could very well be taken care of before you have a chance to ask. Breakthroughs of all kinds are also more than possible. Venus follows with a supportive link to action Mars, inspiring your innovative capacity as well as an act of courage that is backed with confidence. You are due to feel more like yourself this week.
Build upon that dependable base and the world will be clamoring to experience more of you!
AQUARIUS [Jan 20 - Feb 19]
The fortunate thing about planetary influences is that nothing stays static for long. Action Mars in Scorpio just came through an opposition to your ruler rebellious Uranus and it was stirring some wild stress. The degree of trouble it caused is relative depending on what your Soul may have been calling in. However, loving Venus just entered Capricorn and is an ideal position with Uranus in the next few days to promptly bring your emotional life back into balance again, with the help of the Gods. There is great mystery behind those invisible doors, and for those who knock this week, there is an answer to your call. Venus is also working to bring out the very best in you as she feeds Mars with some of her favorite secrets and it has others wondering what eternal well you have been drinking from. Mercury, the planet of communication, is up in your house of career with Mars and is aligning effortlessly with Neptune in Pisces, which is stationary direct on Wednesday, Nov. 27. This puts someone’s money where their mouth is and has you benefiting. What a dream come true to have found your footing again.
Unforeseen benefits await!
PISCES [Feb 19 - Mar 20]
Your ruler Neptune is slowing down to a stop after being retrograde for five months and stations direct in your sign on Wednesday, Nov. 27. On the same day, Mercury in fellow water sign Scorpio forms a heavenly trine to Neptune, representing a significant benchmark in time where your Soul is able to evolve through expressing yourself at the highest level possible. It may be too a time where you can actively fill in more details of the dream and add to the fire that your Soul has been stoking . Loving Venus is now in reality-based Capricorn but receiving an exceptional surge from radical Uranus that can take something further than you thought was humanly possible. A clever outreach could energize a dramatic domino effect of energy that satisfies a long sought after desire. Venus is also partnering with Mars in fellow water sign Scorpio to empower your path through key connections with like-minded others who want to back you all the way.
Why? Because they believe in you!