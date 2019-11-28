Hill Night Starry Sky The Bonfire

ARIES [Mar 21 - Apr 19]

Mars is keeping your Soul deep in the recesses of your story. It will not be allowing you to waiver or wander, it is putting your nose straight in the center of it. With your ruler Mars now in Scorpio, he is unearthing the very depths of your desires and he is speaking to you through your instinctual body, letting you know what steps are next to drive you forward. It’s about maximizing your motion and not wasting time. Fortunately, loving Venus just entered stable Capricorn and is progressively forming an angle of great support, called a sextile, to Mars, empowering you to travel to greater depths within your journey while experiencing relative stability and leverage as you go. Venus is also connecting easily to radical Uranus in Taurus at the same which can make the progress happen at the speed of light. It can happen as fast as you make up your mind. Like a light switch, everything can change in a blink. You have everything you need energetically speaking to make what you seek happen.

Reach higher and the skies may feel to open, just because you asked!

TAURUS [Apr 20 - May 21]

 You will be thrown more than a bone this week Taurus, as your ruler Venus just entered fellow earth sign Taurus and is working her way into forming a harmonizing angle to Mars, the planet of desire. Does this mean you are going to get what you want? Perhaps. It is certain to make things easier versus harder. In addition, Venus is in perfect alignment with change-maker Uranus in your sign, so it could make the change that does happen feel good. Being a fixed sign means you are not a big fan of change but while something may not feel familiar, it is going to benefit you big before you know it. Mercury, the planet of communication, is in Scorpio in your house of relationships and forming a healing trine to Neptune in Pisces, suggesting mixing things up and trying a new entry point with a loved one could work some magic in your world. Neptune is stationary direct after being retrograde for five months on Wednesday, Nov. 27. This is the time of year for making amends and healing troubled waters. Try it, and it could lift your Soul right out of an old problem and into a peaceful resolution.

Invaluable!

GEMINI [May 22 - Jun 21]

 Your Soul quickly figures out how to make the very best of something and just as you do, it turns out far better than planned. Your ruler Mercury is in Scorpio and seamlessly aligning with Neptune, the planet that governs a higher perspective. It may be too that you are stuck at work dealing with something you would rather not have to do right before the holiday. Simply because you find yourself there, you may just invite a serendipitous scene. Loving Venus just entered Capricorn and will partner powerfully to Mars in Scorpio this week. To add to the charge, Venus will be plugged into Uranus, the higher octave of Mercury, adding a stunning element of surprise. It’s like running into someone at work who you have been trying to get through to for months and all of a sudden you are alone in the hallway. There is nowhere for them to run, and you have something to say. What are the chances? All kinds of favorable meetings can occur this week, because it’s finally time. Health issues can also improve, possibly rapidly, and unexpectedly be cured. It is a wild, anything is possible, kind of week.

Go the extra mile and it may just work a miracle for you!

CANCER [Jun 22 - Jul 22]

 Now that Mars, the planet of action and desire, is in fellow water sign Scorpio, you are reminded of the strength of your will, and quickly finding that there is little you cannot do if you follow the light of your inner flame. A passionate fire is ignited now, one that can burn through any barriers you had erected to protect you. This is a highly magnetic place for Mars to be for your sign Cancer and it provides living proof of the sheer power of directing your desires with pure passion and intent. The seemingly miraculous can manifest. Loving Venus has entered your opposite sign of Capricorn as well and she is progressively moving in perfect union with Mars in the coming week. Within this, Venus is ideally aligned with Uranus, the planet of breakthroughs, in a way that grants you entrance into a world you never knew existed. Mercury, the planet of communication, is also in fellow water sign Scorpio, and is favorably combining with Neptune, the planet of the ideal, encouraging you to envision the ultimate scenario or set of circumstances for your future. With Neptune stationary direct on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after five months retrograde, it gives this planetary combo extra clout which gifts you with a bit more swagger in your strut.

This time it's your mind that could very well work some magic, so put it to work and then follow it with action!

LEO [Jul 23 - Aug 22]

I heard a song when I was out driving this past week, lyrics that seemed to ring so timely and true, for you, Leo. Not all of the Leos of the land may need this literal message but there is a message within the message nevertheless that speaks to the truth of a powerful reclaiming. We can all benefit from the awareness granted when these steps are taken. Selena Gomez sings, 'I needed to lose you to find me’. You are discovering the depths of your strength. Action Mars is in Scorpio in your house of home and the emotional body and just came through an opposition to Uranus. Themes of endings and empowering new beginnings are in the air and with loving Venus now in earth sign Capricorn and forming an angle of support to Uranus, some of the steps you are taking now are putting the nurturing of your own awesome heart first. There is tremendous energy for stepping out of something that is not good for you, whatever that may be, in work or in love. Mercury is in Scorpio as well and aligning beautifully to Neptune, extending an invisible hand so you can rise above a hardship and witness the promise of what only unconditional love can bring.

A significant energetic shift has arrived, and there is more than enough charge to change just about everything in your heart for the better!

VIRGO [Aug 23 - Sep 22]

It is all a matter of interpretation this week, Virgo. All things do happen for a reason, whether we like it or not. There is no such thing as a coincidence and the law of cause and effect is a real deal. Early on, something may be causing a snag in your plans reminding you how little control you have at times, whether it’s the weather that has turned your life upside down or another person’s reality that has put a wedge in your world. Whatever initially doesn’t look ideal will soon be changing your mind about how you feel about it. Your ruler Mercury is in Scorpio and is forming a strong trine to Neptune in your house of relationships. At the same time Neptune stations direct after being retrograde for five months. This is strong statement for an ecstatic lift. This opens doors for the clearest of communication where compassion and forgiveness is at the threshold of your exchange. It softens you, thus opens you, thus heals you. It can bring out the very best of what you and another have to offer one another in a relationship and it can allow you to be on the same page. You need that and so do they. Loving Venus is in fellow earth sign Capricorn and brilliantly combining with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, while also partnering powerfully with Mars in Scorpio. You will know just how to deeply reach someone and your voice will make a permanent mark, of the best possible kind.

Palpable joy as a result of rapid growth is a whisper away!

LIBRA [Sep 23 - Oct 23] 

There is nothing like being caught in a storm. The holidays can cause enough stress as it is but throw in some harsh weather and it can send the Soul into a tailspin. However, something happens when we are forced to stop as a result of that which is out of our control, thus out of our hands. It brings the focus to the present moment. The concern over recipe ingredients or whether there is enough silverware to go around goes straight out the window. It is a moment that requires active surrender. Neptune in Pisces is stationing direct on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after months of being retrograde. Mercury is in Scorpio and aligning with ideal precision to Neptune, suggesting something that has made you ill in one way or another is on track to resolve itself now. A higher hand can feel to be extended under these starry skies as well. But the even bigger boost this week is that your ruler Venus is now in Capricorn and partnering with Mars in Scorpio with empowering grace. This gifts you with an inner strength you did not know you possessed and an ability to handle just about anything that is thrown at you. You will also benefit from Venus’ link to Uranus early on as you receive an unexpected lift from someone who has the power or the means to positively change your life. Someone recognizes your gift, as well as your need, and they want nothing more than to ‘pay it forward’.

All you have to do is accept!

SCORPIO [Oct 24 - Nov 21]

You have just cleared a highly chaotic energy field as Mars in your sign was just opposing unpredictable Uranus. Almost overnight life will feel to be shifting and settling down again as loving Venus entered steady Capricorn and is aligning in secure ways to Mars in your sign. This can improve your life across the board, from love to finances. In addition,Venus is ideally trining Uranus, which can serve as a catalyst in your life to propel you into a stream of more stimulating energetic connection with others. It can get you out of a pickle in a snap or suddenly send you down a new and exciting road with another. Relationships can skyrocket in the best possible way under these cosmic influences. Mercury, the planet of communication, is in your sign and forming a healing angle to Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, serving to help you finally and forever resolve something painful that you have been carrying forward with you. Neptune stations direct on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after five months retrograde, and in your own way, you too will finally be feeling as if a certain fog has lifted. Emotional seas are ideal for deeply bonding and moving on.

Raise your sail!

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 22 - Dec 21] 

We enter this week with a New Moon in your sign on Tuesday, Nov. 26, which is bound to raise your spirits at the very least. It keeps your stride honest and your trust high, with an understanding that nothing energizes a greater feeling of freedom than the truth. A great deal is lining up for you now Sag, it all depends on whether you can see the silver lining in key situations. Action Mars is in Scorpio which can flavor your mood with a visceral intensity but loving Venus has entered stable Capricorn and she is joining Mars in a dance that is destined to make you feel more whole. On her way to Mars, Venus aligns electrically with Uranus on Thanksgiving Day, gifting you a great deal to be grateful for. In some cases, recent successes may be opening unforeseen doors to your future and you are being valued more than ever before. For some, this recognition of efforts made may be filtering down from the heavens as the higher-ups witness courageous strides on your part. So the wealth will either be within or visible in the nature of what you are now attracting in the outer world as a result of your passionate climb.

Keep your faith high and your heart humble and there is no limit to where this can go!

CAPRICORN [Dec 22 - Jan 19]

As your ruler Saturn in your sign marches toward Pluto, your Soul is slowly closing a chapter. While one piece of your journey is finishing, many sparks of new life are inspiring your heart of hearts and stimulating your senses like never before. Loving Venus just entered your sign and she knows exactly what you need. I have a Capricorn friend who is forever taking care of others and just as Venus entered Cap, she got the flu bug and ended up flat on her back, this time with no other choice but for others to take care of her. What she needed was to simply stop, and to receive. In her reality it took getting sick in order for this to happen. You do not have to carry the world on your back anymore. With Venus now forming a favorable trine to electric Uranus, your needs could very well be taken care of before you have a chance to ask. Breakthroughs of all kinds are also more than possible. Venus follows with a supportive link to action Mars, inspiring your innovative capacity as well as an act of courage that is backed with confidence. You are due to feel more like yourself this week.

Build upon that dependable base and the world will be clamoring to experience more of you!

AQUARIUS [Jan 20 - Feb 19]

The fortunate thing about planetary influences is that nothing stays static for long. Action Mars in Scorpio just came through an opposition to your ruler rebellious Uranus and it was stirring some wild stress. The degree of trouble it caused is relative depending on what your Soul may have been calling in. However, loving Venus just entered Capricorn and is an ideal position with Uranus in the next few days to promptly bring your emotional life back into balance again, with the help of the Gods. There is great mystery behind those invisible doors, and for those who knock this week, there is an answer to your call. Venus is also working to bring out the very best in you as she feeds Mars with some of her favorite secrets and it has others wondering what eternal well you have been drinking from. Mercury, the planet of communication, is up in your house of career with Mars and is aligning effortlessly with Neptune in Pisces, which is stationary direct on Wednesday, Nov. 27. This puts someone’s money where their mouth is and has you benefiting. What a dream come true to have found your footing again.

Unforeseen benefits await!

PISCES [Feb 19 - Mar 20]

Your ruler Neptune is slowing down to a stop after being retrograde for five months and stations direct in your sign on Wednesday, Nov. 27. On the same day, Mercury in fellow water sign Scorpio forms a heavenly trine to Neptune, representing a significant benchmark in time where your Soul is able to evolve through expressing yourself at the highest level possible. It may be too a time where you can actively fill in more details of the dream and add to the fire that your Soul has been stoking . Loving Venus is now in reality-based Capricorn but receiving an exceptional surge from radical Uranus that can take something further than you thought was humanly possible. A clever outreach could energize a dramatic domino effect of energy that satisfies a long sought after desire. Venus is also partnering with Mars in fellow water sign Scorpio to empower your path through key connections with like-minded others who want to back you all the way.

Why? Because they believe in you!

 
 
