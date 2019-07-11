ARIES [Mar 21 - Apr 19]
Live wire, haywire. Your ruler Mars is in fellow fire sign Leo, which is a very good thing. However, Mars is also squaring Uranus this week, which can flair tempers and create the kind of electricity that makes you or a relationship short-circuit. Something has come to a breaking-point. In many respects, you may be feeling thrown back upon yourself emotionally and working to find ways to buttress your inner base and it is pulling hard on some vulnerable strings. We are in between eclipses, which means the energy is heightened and can be potentially fierce in places if your Soul has been resisting necessary growth. Mars peaks in his is square to radical Uranus between now and Friday, July 12, and a Full Moon Eclipse in Capricorn follows on Tuesday, July 16. This is certain to bring life to some kind of head, but there are supportive energies in the air as well. Mars in Leo gives you tremendous passion and power, and heavenly Neptune is forming a highly supportive angle to the North Node, the symbol for your destiny, revealing a bigger, better picture, one that leads to a higher road of living. Surrender to what will be, so it can be!
TAURUS [Apr 20 - May 21]
When you are lost at sea, the very first thing you reach for before searching for dry land, is a life jacket, just in case. This item become your next line of survival if the boat sinks.There are tumultuous seas this week, but there is also plenty in store to help keep your head high above water. We are in between eclipses, which has a way of submerging you in the very last thing you were prepared for. Fiery Mars is also squaring Uranus in your sign early on, which can activate the nervous system and have you breathing fast and shallow. You may not even be able to pin point where the anxiety is coming from. While a Full Moon Eclipse is due to arrive on Tuesday, July 16, it is in fellow earth sign Capricorn wich will fuel a trust that whatever you are enduring is for the best. This tidal force is bound to dismantle a wall of fears you have been harboring, even if it takes a tidal wave to make it happen. Healing Neptune is in Pisces and in a supreme position to the North Node this month, the symbol for your destiny, and your ruler Venus is also hovering near, suggesting the love and help you need is a phone call away. Work to repair what feels unresolved and the universe will kick in double time!
GEMINI [May 22 - Jun 21]
With your ruler Mercury and five other planets retrograde, life can feel like Groundhog Day. You have been here before and something doesn’t feel right. At the same time, an avenue of change is being illuminated, and it is more enticing than anything you can put into words. I recently asked my brother who lives in LA how he experienced the recent earthquake. Being that he has lived through many in his life at this point, he said, “I usually just roll with it, but I ended up in the doorway this time because it was that intense.” This is a symbol for eclipse season and with warrior Mars squaring Uranus, the planet of sudden events. At times it can take a shock to wake people up. So much of the energy now is pointing to your Soul’s journey, and addressing areas of resistance. A Full Moon Eclipse is brewing and will break on Tuesday, July 16, in your house of empowerment. Fortunately, miracle-maker Neptune is up at the top of your chart and forming a favorable trine to Venus and the North Node, the symbol for your destiny, energizing an unveiling of an unexpected opportunity. While something may feel to be a wash in one direction, another door is about to open in the very last place you would expect!
CANCER [Jun 22 - Jul 22]
Life may feel to be a stormy sea, but it is within these waters where miraculous events can only occur, especially now Cancer, being that we are in between eclipses during your birthday month. The first eclipse, a Total Solar Eclipse in your sign on July 2, highlighted YOU, which means the spotlight will be on you for the next six months in some way. The Full Moon Eclipse in Capricorn that follows on Tuesday, July 16, will be addressing any layers of conditioning that forever feel to cling. Heck, for some it takes lifetimes to unravel the old, but this week the sh*t is gonna come flying off like a gale force wind lifting the the roof off a rickety shack. Action Mars is forming a tight square to Uranus between now and Friday, July 12, sure to unearth anything your Soul needs to liberate from. With the almighty Sun and loving Venus in your sign, you have extra love in the ethers to comfort and nurture you wherever you feel the well has run dry. In addition, magical Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces is forming exquisite angles of support to the North Node, the symbol for your destiny, as well as to Venus in your sign on the day of the Full Moon Eclipse. This is a foretelling of something potentially miraculous to come. Let go, and you’ll see!
LEO [Jul 23 - Aug 22]
In the earthly sense, nothing material lasts forever. Even in the loving sense this is true, but love itself is timeless The love we share and the love exchanged in its purest form leaves a permanent mark, like a tattoo within the Soul. Mars, the planet of desire, is in your sign Leo, as well as Mercury retrograde. As we travel between eclipses, you are reminded of the love you have shared with others along the way as you track your history of relationship roads traveled. The past is rushing back this week as a Full Moon Eclipse in Capricorn looms on Tuesday, July 16. It is a healthy thing to return to old pieces of your past, for if there is anything unresolved within you, the timing is ideal to tie up or untangle those lose feeling threads. Healing Neptune is in Pisces, in your house of the Soul, and will be forming an angle of heavenly support to Venus and the North Node, the symbol that pulls you into your future. With that said, there is nothing in this world that you cannot heal if your desire is rich enough and deep enough. The universe is calling you inward to tend to unfinished emotional business. Your reward for doing the inner work will ride in on blazing saddles,or a chariot if you prefer. Find the courage to go all the way there!
VIRGO [Aug 23 - Sep 22]
When my mom passed a few years back, she left her 2002 Nissan to my daughter to be-bop around town in, something that could get her to dance classes and college. It has been riddled with issues due to its age, but every time it ended up back in the shop, she pleaded with me to give the car another try, as it was her way of keeping her grandmother’s memory alive. Your ruler Mercury governs communication but also short trips of any kind, including cars. With Mercury retrograde while squaring unpredictable Uranus, the car reached its final breaking point and it was time to say goodbye. It was also time for her to reach higher into other realms for comfort and connection. This message also applies to you. We have entered a portal where the veil between here and the other side has become transparent. A Full Moon approaches in fellow earth sign Capricorn in your house of the heart, opening doors that had long been sealed shut. The material world is being replaced with the ethereal plane. As a result, you are due to experience in an unusual way. Neptune aligns seamlessly to loving Venus and the North Node, opening a liberating channel with key others. Whatever is holding you back or down, can now be released. New ways forward hold the potential for you to elevate your walk within this world!
LIBRA [Sep 23 - Oct 23]
With eclipse season now set in motion, life can feel to be reaching extremes in one way or another. Your ruler Venus is in Cancer, which is ruled by the Moon, so there may be some things that are feeling very close to home along these lines. There were likely be some unrest within the walls of your abode, as emotions are due escalate with the tides. A Full Moon Eclipse in Capricorn is approaching on Tuesday, July 16, and will be conjunct Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth, suggesting it is time to rework old dynamics and turn them into something more productive and beneficial. More simply put, to jettison that which is not contributing to your evolution. It may not be easy to step into some of these changes however, so wherever you are experiencing resistance of any kind, prepare for an energetic push. Action Mars in Leo is squaring Uranus, which means whatever change is coming, could happen lickety-split. The good news is that during the Full Moon Eclipse, Neptune is forming an angle of grace to your ruler Venus and the North Node, the symbol that pulls you into your future, letting you know that even though you may not be able to see that higher hand, you are being divinely guided now. Trust in the chaos, it is leading you home in some profound way!
SCORPIO [Oct 24 - Nov 21]
Just another day at the office, eh Scorpio. You don’t take life lightly. In fact, you make choices that push you to your own perceived limits and propel you deeper into your journey. We are in between eclipses, which means everything in life is taken up, not one, but several notches. Your ruler Pluto, is also retrograde, along with five other planets, which is sending you further into reflection. This all on its own can intensity any moment as you are activating old memories with emotions attached. But the energy builds as a Full Moon Eclipse in Capricorn occurs on Tuesday, July 16, and will be merged with Pluto, busting down all of your defenses and showing you where you have unresolved emotions involving trust issues and fears of betrayal and abandonment. It’s no easy street traveling down those roads again, but being a fixed sign as you are, it is necessary to continue processing what you must. Fortunately, healing Neptune is in fellow water sign Pisces, and is forming a nurturing angle to loving Venus in fellow water sign Cancer, as well as the North Node, the symbol that pulls you into your future, on the day of the Full Moon Eclipse. This will pull you out of your head and so far into your heart that a healing release can finally happen. Imagine all that can proceed without that in the way any longer!
SAGITTARIUS [Nov 22 - Dec 21]
Well Sag, if you don’t have your health, then what have you got? Nothin’! When I speak of health, I am referring to total health: physical, emotional and mental. Mars is in fellow fire sign Leo and is squaring edgy Uranus in your house of health and daily habits, which means you may be feeling stretched beyond a comfortable limit with all that is coming at you, pulling you away from the things that keep you in relative balance. It will be vital this week that you carve out time to stay in your center because there will be things on a daily basis that are trying to steal priority. We are in between eclipses as well which intensifies emotions and activates worries and fear. A Full Moon Eclipse in Capricorn on Tuesday, July 16, is conjunct Pluto in your house of how you earn, energizing an evolution of the work your Soul was born to do, and so you may be feeling pushed to evolve along these lines. Thankfully, Venus is in Cancer and joining the North Node, the symbol for your destiny, while forming a favorable trine to Neptune, helping you rise to the heavenly call. Here’s to having “eyes that shine and a diamond in the mind”!
CAPRICORN [Dec 22 - Jan 19]
If it hasn’t happened already, your day in the sun is comin’ Cappy. You may be feeling naked in a crowd with the emotions that are emerging but the dam needs to break. A Full Moon Eclipse in your sign on Tuesday, July 16, is conjoined Pluto and is knocking on a vulnerable door. It is time for a cathartic release. Action Mars in Leo is also squaring erratic Uranus, and this electric beast when in stress can be cold in its delivery. However, once everything is up and out, there is a rainbow of healing in store for you as Neptune’s alignment to Venus and the North Node creates a balm for the Soul to bathe in, energizing the potential for a heavenly lift. The stuff that is surfacing now is Soul stuff, not the light and passing kind of content. It is the deep and meaty substance that we Souls must work through and fight for. Your ruler Saturn is retrograde until September, which means you too are going to be re-working your way forward in some way, in a bigger and better way, one with less weight and broader wings. Open a door of conversation with someone where further healing needs to happen. The medicine you need is in your midst. Why wait one moment more?
AQUARIUS [Jan 20 - Feb 19]
We are traveling in between two potent eclipse points, which means this window has extra charge and greater potential for timely transformation. This alone just about guarantees a catalyst of some kind but with your ruler Uranus also squaring Mars as we head into the weekend, it may very well feel like you are living on a spin cycle. A Full Moon Eclipse in Capricorn on Tuesday, July 16, is working to bring closure to something that has gone on for far too long. The universe is pushing hard to help something culminate on your path, and it is recruiting the Gods to help you put something to rest. Pluto, the planet governing karmic content, happens to be merged with this eclipse and may expose something that had been hidden, which will allow the truth to speak for itself. Do know there is a saintly force in operation now with Neptune in Pisces forming a perfect trine to loving Venus in Cancer which is merged with he North Node, the symbol that pulls you into your future. You are being escorted by celestial forces. Follow the light of the Moon!
PISCES [Feb 19 - Mar 20]
Life does not come free. You know perhaps more than anyone how true this sentiment can be. Being a Pisces, you were born to dream and float, but the universe has been demanding far more from you on this journey in recent years. Your ruler Neptune is in your sign, which means he is showing you a picture of the ideal, dangling it in front of your eyes, yet not for a moment handing it to you without evidence of your worthiness. You have been doing all you can to prove yourself and with a Full Moon Eclipse in Capricorn and conjunct Pluto, on Tuesday, July 16, you are going to find out firsthand if all of your hard work has paid off. Action Mars is squaring Uranus early on this forecast week, so be hyper-clear in your communications if you want to prevent unnecessary misunderstandings. Neptune is also forming a majestic angle of support to loving Venus in fellow water sign Cancer, which is merged with the North Node, suggesting even with as crazy as life may become, a gift of the heart is well on its way!