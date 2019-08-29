ARIES [Mar 21 - Apr 19]
You may be tending to a minutia of details this week but little by little you are going to get a landslide of work accomplished. Your ruler, make-it-happen Mars, is traveling with profiting Venus and the Sun and together they are forming a laser-like angle to Speed Racer Uranus. On Friday, Aug. 30, a New Moon in Virgo joins the crew and ups your ability to be a highly productive workhorse in any setting. These are also favorable trends for initiating a new health or exercise regime, and we all know that the better we feel, the better life flows and goes. This is a fix it and clean it kind of week. You will be dealing with many odds and ends but it will clear a boatload of energetic space so you can bring your all to whatever comes next. The skies are also supporting an initiation of new projects across the board, and anywhere you direct your energy has the potential of taking off at the speed of light, especially as it relates to improving something in your world.
Change your train of thought for the better and everything else will swiftly and surely follow in the freedom of those liberating footsteps!
TAURUS [Apr 20 - May 21]
Everything in your life may feel to be shifting and lifting, allowing you to also feel more grounded, even in the midst of potential mayhem. A New Moon in fellow earth sign Virgo on Friday, Aug. 30, has your heart all the way inside of the work you are doing, whether it is a creative project or involvement in the lives of your children and loved ones. Your ruler Venus is also in earth sign Virgo and will be merged with the Sun and the Moon, while also receiving a surge of confidence from action Mars. This whole energetic band is aligning brilliantly to rebellious Uranus in your sign, allowing you to take greater risks and to reach for a unique experience, one that you know could potentially change you forever. Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Virgo as well the day before the New Moon and will quickly catch up to Mars, Venus and the Sun by the middle of next week, aiding in your ability to iron out key details or invite the right conversations in inject some steam into your projects and plans. This is your kind of energy field Taurus. Prepare to accelerate.
A novel new wind is blowing at your back!
GEMINI [May 22 - Jun 21]
Your ruler Mercury spends his last few days in Leo before entering Virgo on Thursday, Aug.29, the day before a New Moon also in Virgo. Venus and Mars merge with the New Moon and align in electric ways to Uranus, energizing a life change at the flip of a switch, especially in areas related to home, family, and your emotional body. Any area that is in need of a face lift or a re-vamp, Uranus is here to help turn your world upside down and inside out, so he can shake out all of the emotional unwanted and turn your life right side up again. This week’s energy can clear any emotional toxicity that may be hanging around in your environment and grant you a fresh look at things. It’s like being plugged into some electric sage, it can snap you out of a funk and straight into a better place now that the negativity has been removed. Mercury quickly moves on to join the crew next week which will help you secure some of the changes with its progressive trine to steady Saturn. Make a wish for an emotional shift on the New Moon. You can help turn a negative thought on its head and turn a hardship into a blessing. Simplify and minimize and you will make more room for your life to magnify.
Prepare for a quantum leap. It starts within!
CANCER [Jun 22 - Jul 22]
You will be finding more and more ways to creatively express yourself in the coming weeks Cancer. On Friday, Aug. 30, a New Moon in Virgo, in your house of communication, is joined by loving Venus and driven Mars and they are aligned in exceptional ways to Uranus in Taurus in your house of breakthroughs. This zone also connects to aligning with like-minded others and bonding in unique settings. This next week is ideal for novel outings or for coming together with others who share a common interest or are mutually involved in a common cause. Any area where you feel driven to express yourself will offer a thread of innovation that may catch you by wonderful surprise. It’s similar to coming up with an original idea that appears so obvious that you wonder what took you so long to come up with it. Timing my friend, timing. Your mind will be working with warp speed and you may also find that your desire for diversity is pulling you in several directions. If there are talks that must be had where an objective focus will allow for the best possible resolution, then next week screams, ‘yes’, go for it. You will be able to get on the other side of something that has historically caused you to crawl straight back into your shell. Breakthroughs in relationships are possible now, as long as you find the courage to speak first.
Set the temp and the tone. You hold the key!
LEO [Jul 23 - Aug 22]
If you have been chipping away at something, and working long and hard on a work project or career endeavor, this week the whole thing could spin on its axis. A New Moon is joined by Venus and Mars in Virgo on Friday, Aug. 30, in your house of how you earn and what you value. Together this stellar grouping aligns with radical Uranus in remarkable ways. Either your creative pursuits and hard work suddenly gets noticed or you are finally rewarded with a long overdue accolade. It may very well come as a tremendous surprise and have a way of advancing your career in some capacity. These trends are also legendary for brainstorming sessions with others to expand your ideas so something has the potential to truly fly. It is the energy where inventions are born. Mercury enters Virgo as well, the day before the New Moon, and will meet up with your ruler the Sun, Venus, and Mars, the middle of next week and together they will progressively link up with Saturn to help secure a future pathway.
Keep showing up and making a sincere effort, and your day in the Sun will come!
VIRGO [Aug 23 - Sep 22]
You are taking risks like never before, and while initially it may feel a bit hair-raising and unnerving, you have the energetic mojo to set yourself free. The Sun, Venus and Mars are in your sign and on Thursday, Aug 29, your ruler Mercury will join the crew. The following day, a New Moon in Virgo brings even more influence to the cosmic scene so you can experience life’s bounty in more immediate ways, starting with your emotional well-being. You will not be holding back or shying away. This planetary bunch recruits life-changer Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus to help you put a positive spin on things and to potentially send your life in an exciting new direction. The very last thing you will be experiencing is boredom. This earth grouping progresses on to gain the approval of Saturn next week to help you secure something that you have set in motion. A New Moon equals new starts and a day to send a wish out into the night. You’ve got an energetic army of support now Virgo, so no excuses, even if they sound rational. Your instinct will tell you what your Soul deeply wants.
Harness your desire and go, go, go!
LIBRA [Sep 23 - Oct 23]
Every single living thing is dependent on something else for its survival; no living thing can do it alone. Part of your earthly experience of survival is being able to bond with the ones that you love. When the stars line up properly, and allow for more of that, more joy and abundance can be felt and found. Your ruler Venus has quite a bit of company in the coming week. Not only is she currently joined by Mars which is energizing your ability to attract more of what you want, the Sun and the Moon will embrace her as well on Friday, Aug. 30, when a New Moon in Virgo opens a door to your dreams. Mercury joins the choir too this weekend and by the middle of next week, your ruler Venus will be combining with Saturn to help you secure a piece of the ideal. It may be too that you can finally let go around on ongoing battle or fight you have been pursing, or something has finally landed and you can take a breath. This New Moon is occurring in your house of dreams so find a sacred space to ask for what you need this time. If you are feeling bold you can also ask for what you want more than anything in the world.
The Gods have their ears to the ground!
SCORPIO [Oct 24 - Nov 21]
Nothing ever stays static for too long nor will anything feel to be idling for a second this week, especially within your world of relationships. Growth is calling and rapid transformation within your most cherished connections is possible. Let-loose Uranus is in your house of others and is forming a radiant trine to a New Moon in Virgo on Friday, Aug. 30. Relationship planets Venus and Mars are also merged with the Sun and the Moon to help give this new lift in love the best shot possible. Given that you are a fixed sign, change can take some time getting used to, but you might be surprised how open you are to all the possibilities that lie ahead. This may also be a time where new connections are made via a friend of a friend, or a time when a friendship quickly escalates into something more. The key here is that nothing stays the same, and this week you will find that you never knew how good a certain kind of change in setting or scenery could feel.
Bring it on and lap it up!
SAGITTARIUS [Nov 22 - Dec 21]
You are back on track. You might be feeling as if you have far too much on your life plate, and bending over backwards just to get it all done, but you are back. Your ruler Jupiter is moving direct in your sign and finally free of its retrograde shadow. You benefit most this week by dialing in on a focus and not losing sight of the end goal. You may be feeling overwhelmed by that long list of significant details but with a New Moon in Virgo up at the top of your chart on Friday, Aug. 30, there is light in sight. This lunar beam is joined by loving Venus and action Mars while forming a highly charged trine to Uranus in your house of habits and work, so you have the cosmic support to blow through the heap and have everything in working order in no time. Every effort you make carries extra juice this week so do not delay. You may also find that others are more than willing to step in and share the load, which will ultimately make your job easier. The Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars in Virgo, up in your house of career, will remind you that hard work and a keen focus on the details pays off. This team of planets align with noticeable strength to Saturn next week as well, energizing greater confidence in where your life is headed. Visualize your next step on the climb and reach within for the wherewithal to arrive.
You are nearly there!
CAPRICORN [Dec 22 - Jan 19]
Your ruler Saturn is hanging out in no man’s land. For starters, he is traveling with the South Node, the symbol for the past, which can have you (still) staring at it straight in the face. Saturn is also well within range of Pluto, the planet that can create the feeling as if the universe has its thumb on you. You need a lift and some love, and you are going to get it. A New Moon in fellow earth sign Virgo on Friday, Aug. 30, is bound to raise your spirits as you feel an immediate rise in your faith about the future. In addition, loving Venus and Mars are both at the same degree mark as the New Moon and together they will all align with brilliance to innovative Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, in your house that governs your creative life purpose. It may very well feel as if someone has put those electric paddles on the muscle in the center of your chest to get it going. The charge that is coming is certain to swing open the doors of your heart again. You are already feeling the help of some of your earth friends, and the New Moon is due to have you benefiting at another level next week when these swift planetary players combine with your ruler Saturn, lightening your load and sweetening a deal. Wherever you have felt limited, prepare to raise the roof or else blow it off all together!
AQUARIUS [Jan 20 - Feb 19]
You sure are getting a great deal of attention these days, Aquarius. Loving Venus and passionate Mars are traveling together with the Sun in Virgo, and forming a streamline angle of inconceivable support to your ruler Uranus in Taurus. To up the charge, a New Moon in Virgo forms on Friday, Aug. 30, gifting you with even greater cosmic swagger. Mercury, the planet of communication and negotiation, enters Virgo as well the day before the New Moon and quickly bridges the gap to join this team of travelers on a mission. The entire lot finds comfort in the secure arms of Saturn after quite a wild ride. Whatever is up for you at the moment is truly having the effect of accelerating your evolution as well as your nervous system. You may be calling in karmic connections with others, and this week, the universe allows you to see the whole thing from an alternative point of view, to your beautiful benefit.
You work smart and fast this week, and it frees your Soul up in a plethora of ways!
PISCES [Feb 19 - Mar 20]
With your ruler Neptune in your sign and forming a exquisite angles of support to the Nodes, the symbols that connect to your past and your future, this is allowing your dreams to be supported like never before. You may have already been seeing signs of the promise that they hold. In order for the dream to come true, it takes people who have the power to help make it happen, and this week you form some new connections that may play a role in your vision unfolding. A New Moon in Virgo in your house of relationships on Friday, Aug. 30, is joined by loving Venus and Mars, allowing others to see the very best in you. With this squad also plugged into electric Uranus, there is no telling who someone knows that might help you get the gold. Mercury also joins this group of planets in Virgo the day before the New Moon, and by the middle of next week he will be right in the middle of the mix. By then, this entire bundle of planets will be securing a deal as they harmonize with strength to Saturn.
Someone you come to know may very well be the missing link that changes absolutely everything