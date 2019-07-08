“You Have No Idea What You Are Walking Into,” a three-person show featuring renowned body painter Paul Roustan, Olympic medalist Caroline Burckle and Los Angeles-based artist The Creator, opens Saturday, July 13, at ShockBoxx gallery in Hermosa Beach.
“Caroline and The Creator each have such unique stories and styles,” said ShockBoxx co-founder Mike Collins. “We've wanted to get them into ShockBoxx, but didn't want them to get lost in the shuffle of a larger group show. With Caroline laying down the fashion plates, it becomes natural for The Creator to get to work with design. Tossing Paul in the mix just makes sense, specially since he will paint on (literally) anything, or anyone."
Burckle, a Redondo Beach resident, won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic games in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. “You Have No Idea What You Are Walking Into” will be her first art show.
"I'm nervous, giddy, and feeling more natural than ever with this,” Burckle said. “This stretches me, and I don't mess around with things that don't stretch me in beautiful ways. I am excited to let my art and story come to life through these pieces.”
Roustan, also a Redondo Beach resident, added, “This unique melding of minds between an Olympic Medalist, a body painter, and a mysterious LA artist can only be witnessed live Saturday night. This will be an otherworldly experience, for sure."
"I will be bringing one of a kind art pieces as well as covering the walls with a new form of lettering that I call 'Chaos Calligraphy,'” added The Creator.
The “You Have No Idea What You Are Walking Into” opening takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. at ShockBoxx, located at 636 Cypress Ave.
For more information, visit shockboxxproject.com.