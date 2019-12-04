Join Wendy Stillman and Blakeley Hunter in a show with individual and collaborative pieces inspired by their Southern California upbringing at Resin Gallery, located at 618 Cypress Ave. in Hermosa Beach.
The exhibit “Super Rad,” which begins with a reception Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 9 p.m., will feature over 30 paintings and mixed media pieces, vintage surf clothing from the 80s and 90s, lots of “funky” visual displays and an overall nostalgic sensibility.
The artists met at Resin, the home of South Bay Artist Collective, and became fast friends after bonding over a similar sense of humor, love of the ocean and a need to express themselves creatively. The show is a testament to the friendship they share and a love of their beach community.
“I was motivated to do this show because I wanted to share my passion for a time when things were simple and just rad,” Stillman said.
The reception features live entertainment from Aidan Morgan as well as snacks and drinks. The exhibit runs through Saturday, Dec. 14.
Tickets for the event are free, but registration is required and can be completed at eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit sbartistcollective.org.