In 1983 Kevin Salk was a Mira Costa High School senior who was heavy into the South Bay's punk rock scene. As part of a photography class that year, he took his 35 millimeter Minolta camera to several Los Angeles shows featuring Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Minor Threat and Descendents.
Those photos and their negatives remained mostly stowed away for more than three decades.
Years later Salk realized that, as a young fan, he had captured with a raw honesty an exciting time in punk music history.
"The pictures have stood the test of time," said the Manhattan Beach native. "These are photos from a fan's prospective, not a professional. I was a fan. I loved the music. I loved the scene.”
On Saturday, Jan. 11, Fathom Gallery hosts Salk's first solo photography show, “Punk Photography: A Fan's Perspective,” featuring more than 20 of his “raw” black-and-white photos.
Salk was 9 years old when his parents, his father a dentist and his mother a musician, divorced in 1973. Being from a divorced family and one of few Jewish families in Manhattan Beach, Salk said he felt alienation at an early age.
“Christmas was always a depressing time as a child because there were very few people celebrating Hannukah,” Salk said.
“Even in high school there was an alienation that I think definitely was a trigger," adding that perhaps he was angry with his parents for getting divorced. "I never got arrested, I never got beat up. I thought I would die a couple of times.”
Salk said he was attracted to the punk rock shows even though it was volatile scene.
“The violence there was scary, but also kind of attractive. I was a kid and I didn't want to get my ass beat,” said Salk who was a “small and skinny” teen. “I had a group of friends I grew up with and we were all doing the same thing. I was a bit more of an afternoon punk because at school I dressed fairly normal.”
Salk learned to develop film while taking photography at Mira Costa. He had turned his bathroom into a dark room, but never had any intention of becoming a photographer.
He gained access to the stage by befriending members of the band Black Flag.
“Their headquarters was on Phelan Lane in Redondo Beach and I lived in Manhattan,” Salk said. “So I 'stalked' or just was driving back and forth until someone came out of the door. I went up to them and showed them my pictures.”
Salk basically left the punk scene behind when he went to Arizona State in 1984 and needed to “get my life together.” The negatives were “sitting dormant in a well preserved box” for years until he started noticing them after college.
On July 22, he received a text from Fathom describing their interest in using some of his photography in their exhibit “Fathom Punk: A Culture of Attitude.” They used two of his photos and became interested in a one-man show of his work.
Salk's photography covers several shows around Los Angeles. When he was scanning the negatives he was a “kid in a candy store” since there were many shots that he did not remember taking. But there were some negatives damaged beyond repair and he could not find a couple of his better shots of Misfits.
Salk said he is a bit “terrified” of the opening, but he has enjoyed his experience in the art world.
“Every piece of art has a story and I come from the world of finance,” said Salk who is a financial adviser for corporate retirement plans and an avid cyclist. “I'd rather hang out with artists. It's just interesting. Every painting, every picture has a story behind it.”
Salk said it has been “fun to be 54 years old and reliving your youth” and sharing it with his children and his girlfriend who was an art major.
Salk is hoping in 2020 to release a book of his photography, “Punk Fan: Photos from a Fan's Perspective.” Jim Lindberg and Fletcher Dragge from Pennywise will write the foreword to the book.
“It's a chapter in my life that's being republished and I’m really enjoying the experience," said Salk who added being recognized is good for his ego.
"But I’m still kind of shy about it," Salk said. "I'm not a photographer.”
“Punk Photography: A Fan's Perspective” is expected to run until the end of January. The opening on Jan. 11 runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Salk hopes to host a show of his photography in the South Bay as well.
Fathom Gallery is located at 12227 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles.
For more information, visit fathom.gallery, or visit Salk's Instagram page at @kevinsalkpunkrockphotography.