“New School Abstract,” featuring works from artists around the country, opens Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m., at ShockBoxx, located at 636 Cypress Ave. in Hermosa Beach.
ShockBoxx co-founder Mike Collins said there was a national open call for art with nearly 300 artists submitting work.
"This show is hitting all corners of the country,” Collins said. “We've got a few locals, a handful of Los Angeles based artists, and over a dozen pieces that have come in from Vegas, Chicago and New York."
Jurors Sarah Svetlana and Preston Smith helped narrow down the field.
Svetlana said, "after Powerhouse (ShockBoxx exhibit featuring work solely from women), it has been fun to jump behind the scenes and work on curating this show. ShockBoxx is committed to keeping it different, and this show continues that tradition."
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment. The show will run for approximately one month.
For more information, visit shockboxxproject.com.