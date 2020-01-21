ShockBoxx co-founder Mike Collins said they decided to call its next exhibit “Intergalactic” because the exhibit showcases work from Hermosa Beach to Japan.
“We wanted to cast a net as far and wide as we could to find the best work from all over the country (galaxy),” said Collins about “Intergalactic” which opens Saturday, Jan. 25. “The show is an open show and will have a variety of styles, but the voice that people have come to expect from ShockBoxx comes through loud and clear.”
“Intergalactic” was juried by Collins along with Scott Meskill, Sarah Svetlana, Kymm Swank and Preston Smith. The exhibit features sculptures, paintings, photographs and assemblage pieces.
“It’s refreshing to see all of the talent from other galaxies,” said Meskill. “ShockBoxx continues to be on the cutting edge of artistic discovery, and this show makes no exceptions. A lot of great work from many new faces.”
South Bay's Paul Roustan added, “I'm really excited about the theme of the show because it encourages a fun creativity. Can't wait to see what all the artists bring to the table.”
“All I wanna do is blow people’s minds,” added artist Priscilla Ortiz.
ShockBoxx is located at 636 Cypress Ave.
Opening night takes place Jan. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit shockboxxproject.com.