In the nearly six decades since they first arrived onto the rock n' roll scene in the 1960s, artist John Van Hamersveld and photographer Henry Diltz have become icons in their respective fields.
While Van Hamersveld's most enduring image is the design for the movie poster for surfing film “The Endless Summer,” he also designed dozens of concert posters and more than 300 album covers for the Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and many other famous musicians.
Diltz is known for his images of rock legends The Doors, Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, The Eagles and Paul McCartney, many of whom grace more than 200 album covers. He is also known as the official photographer for legendary Woodstock and the Monterey Pop Festival.
Van Hamersveld and Diltz will speak Friday, Jan. 31 at the El Segundo Library, from 7 to 9 p.m. in as part of the program “Library After Dark: Music Icons.” The conversation will be moderated by writer/editor/producer Stephen K. Peeples who has a long history with both men.
“It's a great opportunity for the audience to see two legends in the graphics business that is entertainment related, but also two very different sides of it and the comparisons of them... it's going to be a very interesting experience for the audience,” Peeples said.
Peeples has been a friend and collaborator with Diltz for 40 years and he worked as editorial director for Diltz's 2011 book “Unpainted Faces.” Van Hamersveld and Peeples have known each other since the 1980s after working on a project.
“With Henry, it's iconic images of West Coast based music artists... of the 60s and 70s and 80s and the images used on album covers have been seen and appreciated by music fans around the world,” said Peeples of Diltz's legacy.
“John's body of work I think is more expansive because he would be the guy who, for instance, would use a photograph to develop a graphic design and then a marketing campaign. That's where he started in the record business. He has expanded his universe far beyond album covers and album art to include presentations and events and shows and corporate branding and large art displays as DWP tanks in El Segundo.”
John Van Hamersveld
Van Hamersveld is known world-wide for his iconic image used as the movie poster for “The Endless Summer,” Bruce Brown's seminal surf film released in 1966.
“It was a modernist image, so therefore our contemporary culture that we live in acknowledges and tries to kind of worship the mid-century work of houses and buildings and magazines all those things that were relative to the Bauhaus (German) designs,” said Van Hamersveld on the lasting popularity of “The Endless Summer” image.
From 1967 to 1968, Van Hamersveld was the art director at Capitol Records where he worked on the albums covers “Magical Mystery Tour” for The Beatles and “Wild Honey” for The Beach Boys.
He called working at Capitol “political.”
“It's like the politics of a group of 20 people—meaning manufacturers and distributors and sales and executives and girlfriends and bands,” Van Hamersveld said. “It's a very complicated political process to get through to do an album cover. In most cases, I would ask them if they would give me something that they thought the cover was about.”
He left Capitol to form his own company, Pinnacle Dance Concerts where he oversaw the design of numerous psychedelic concert posters including Jimi Hendrix and Cream.
Born in 1941, Van Hamersveld grew up in Palos Verdes’ Lunada Bay, but made the journey to study at El Segundo High School, where he graduated in 1959, and was later inducted into the school's hall of fame. He later studied at Art Center College of Design.
Van Hamersveld, a Palos Verdes resident, has continued his close ties to the South Bay through his art career.
He designed the mural in Hermosa Beach on 14th Street, the 360-foot Frieze project that surrounds the Manhattan Art Center in Manhattan Beach, as well as the 510-foot round mural installation on a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power water tank in El Segundo.
Henry Diltz
David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash sitting on a coach in front of a dilapidated white house or The Doors sitting behind a window at the Morrison Hotel in downtown Los Angeles are just a couple images taken by Diltz in 1969 that became iconic album covers.
According to Diltz, he bought a $20 second-hand camera when he was touring with his band the Modern Folk Quartet.
“We spent about five years traveling back and forth across the country doing college concerts, folk clubs and T.V. shows,” recalled Diltz. “This one tour we went into a second hand store in East Lansing, Michigan and there was a table of second-hand cameras, which meant nothing to me.”
Even though Diltz said he was not thinking about photography at the time, he bought the camera after his bandmate bought one.
Diltz started taking photos of his band and all the places they visited on the tour. When they got back to LA., he had a slide show for his hippie friends in Laurel Canyon and it changed his life.
“When I saw that first slide, 8-feet wide, glowing in color on the wall, it literally blew my mind,” Diltz said.
His decades long career was launched, with no training, with an album cover for The Lovin' Spoonful. The band's producer, Erik Jacobsen, called Diltz and asked him if he wanted to come to New York to photograph the band and they would pay all his expenses.
“While I was working with them, Mama Cass brought The Hollies over to meet the Lovin' Spoonful,” Diltz said. 'The next day I photographed The Hollies, which became my second album cover.”
While The Doors' “Morrison Hotel” album cover is probably his best known, one of Diltz's favorite album covers he shot was the debut album of Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Diltz said they were looking to take publicity shots, and were not thinking of an album cover, when they took the photos on the couch in front of the white house.
A couple days later, after the film was developed, the band was shown the photos and loved them enough to consider them for an album cover. The only problem was the trio was shot out of order. In the photo, they are shot from left, Nash, Stills and Crosby.
“They had just decided the order of the names,” Diltz said. “I said, 'Let's go back. It will take five minutes.'”
But when they returned to the site, the house had been bulldozed, but they still stuck with the original photo.
Diltz said “when you're taking pictures of things, it becomes history, they are all past moments.”
“I really took those for myself, I didn't mean to take them for the universe,” Diltz said. “I really just took them because I was there having fun, it was my hobby... but there's a lovely byproduct, which I never really thought about in the early days.”
A conversation
“Library After Dark: Music Icons” takes place at the El Segundo Public Library, located at 111 W. Mariposa Ave., on Friday, Jan. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Peeples expects there will be a presentation of their works, a question and answer session and questions from the audience during the event.
For more information, visit eslib.org, or call (310) 524-2728.