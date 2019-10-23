German-based artist Amely Spoetzl has been drawn to plants and natural elements since childhood. In her first solo show in Los Angeles, Spoetzl takes a deeper exploration of what nature means in ESMoA’s latest exhibit “Plant,” which opens Thursday, Oct. 24, in El Segundo.
Using her photographs, drawings, sculptures and more, Spoetzl’s vision is to show different chapters of her work. With “Plant,” Spoetzl feels “we can get to know Earth.”
“Plants for me are really their own speech, their own language, coming directly from Earth, from our planet, growing into our mind,” Spoetzl said. “We can read it and we can understand it or we can feel it or we can work with it.”
Curator Bernhard Zuenkeler said using everything from heads of poppy seeds to burnt trees from the recent Malibu fire to the outline of a sycamore tree leaf on the outside of the old El Segundo post office next door to ESMoA, “Plant” questions “what does nature actually do?”
“It’s an introduction to her world... how to observe nature and what nature is actually producing for a billion years now and all the richness and all the complexity in it,” Zuenkeler said. “Her work is a constant source of inspiration, but on the other hand, it can be a source of inspiration for everybody if you really look close. Because all the magic is in all the details. You can go on and on and on and find on each level, you find complexity.”
Also on display is the work of ESMoA Experience Award recipient Jasmine Nyende, a new media artist from South Central Los Angeles, whose work has been on display at the Hammer Museum and other L.A. museums. She will be working on her installation, “A Love Letter to the California Coast, a large-scale embroidery work on burlap which will be installed in ESMoA’s entry, beginning at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Visitors will have the opportunity to add their own touch to the installation during “Plant,” which runs through January 5.
Other “Plant” programs include an “Evening for Educators” on Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; “Cultural Development Program Community Forum,” on Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; “Create: Day of the Dead Altar with Mario Sandoval,” Nov. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m.; dye workshop with common threads, Nov. 9, from 2 to 5 p.m.; “Seed: A Living Library Event,” Nov. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m.; and the third annual Video Art + Film Festival, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Admission is free to ESMoA, which is located at 208 Main Street.
Hours are Thursdays, 1 to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit esmoa.org, call (424) 277-1020, or email esmoa@artlab21.org.