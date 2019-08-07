Art has always been an outlet for Manhattan Beach's Brian Kingston.
“I think I need that,” Kingston said. “My garage is my studio... it's a way for me to escape and go back to that positive mental state.”
In his solo exhibit “Flow,” which opens Saturday, Aug. 10 at Resin in Hermosa Beach, he's compiled pieces of his work that reflects that positive outlook.
“Where I find the positive state of mind is when I'm doing something creative—design, painting, photography or (being in) the ocean,” Kingston said.
“Flow” features 17 pieces of mixed media including photos of the ocean that he has manipulated digitally.
“I take Illustrator and Photoshop and manipulate it digitally, create patterns around it and print it on fiberglass and I apply it to a wood panel, true resin, kind of like you would to a surfboard,” Kingston said.
Kingston grew up in Manhattan Beach and graduated from Mira Costa High School in 1992. He later graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in economics.
“The beach lifestyle always been a big part of my life,” Kingston said.
Photography was his introduction to art, but that has morphed over the years after he picked up a paint brush and then took a 10-week Illustrator class at Otis College of Art and Design.
“That opened my mind to the design world,” he said.
He first art show was at Java Man in Hermosa Beach nearly 20 years ago, which featured color and black and white photos from a trip to Spain.
“I was there for 17 days and I had a collection of work that I was proud of,” Kingston recalled.
“Flow” is his first solo show at Resin after participating in group shows since the South Bay Artist Collective, which has its home at Resin, was co-founded as the Hermosa Beach Artist Collective by Rafael McMaster.
Kingston said he has two sides. By day he's a director of finance for a company in El Segundo, following eight years as a CFO for an ad agency. At night he spends about three hours on his art. He also has a family, with two children, and trains for events such as the Catalina Classic and Pier-to-Pier Swim.
Kingston said he hopes the audience feels a “positive mental state” at Flow.
“You get up close to some of these pieces and then you have to pull far back to really see what's going on,” Kingston said.
“Flow” opens Saturday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. A closing show takes place Saturday, Aug. 17.
Latch Key Kid will perform at the opening.
Resin is located at 618 Cypress Ave.
For more information, visit bkingston.com, or resinhb.com.